Watkins Glen pulls away to beat Waverly

The Wolverines struggled to knock down shots against Watkins Glen, as the Senecas pulled away in the second half to defeat Waverly, 55-35 on Tuesday night
Waverly led 10-8 at the end of the first quarter before Watkins Glen pulled away to go ahead 23-20 at halftime.
“We were only down three points in the half, and we shot the ball awful, so I kind of liked where we were,” Waverly coach Lou Judson said. “If we were able to get the same looks we’d be fine. We sort of got those same looks, but they didn’t fall, and they started to figure us out a little bit defensively and (Adam) Pastore took over.”
Pastore scored a game-high 21 points.
Watkins Glen went on a 12-6 run to make the score 35-26 to start the third quarter, and forced Waverly to call a timeout with three minutes to go.
Out of the timeout, Waverly missed its next seven shots from the field — a slump that lasted into the fourth quarter.
Waverly finished the game 14 of 51 shooting from the field, including going 3 of 23 from behind the arc.
“It’s one of those adages where you live by the three, die by the three,” Judson said. Unfortunately, that’s who we are.”
While the shots did not fall, good looks at the basket were also difficult to create.
“You’ve got to give a ton of credit to Watkins Glen’s defense,” Judson said. “They were smothering, they switched when they needed to switch and they were physical with the guards. We’ve got a long way to go before we can beat a basketball team like them.”
The Senecas extended their lead even more in the fourth quarter to eventually win by 20 points.
“It’s a disappointing loss on our home floor,” Judson said. “I told the guys this is not going to define who we are. We have a long way to go to beat a basketball team like that, but we were very close early on.”
Judson added that it’s important not to let one tough game determine the team’s identity moving forward.
“We have to look ourselves in the mirror,” he said. “We had to deal with some adversity, which we haven’t this season. This is only going to make us better as we move forward.”
The Wolverines will be back in action on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to Elmira-Notre Dame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.