SIDNEY — Twice the Tioga Football team has played at Sidney this season and in both matchups the Tigers dropped an early lead on their way to dominating wins after unanswered scoring runs. This time the Tigers gave up an opening drive touchdown then never looked back; taking down the Walton Warriors by a score of 44-8 in a Monday Night football matchup.
“Even though today was a Monday, it did feel like a game day throughout the day,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “The kids wore their jerseys in school and it was a normal day in terms of preparation, so it was nice to come out here and get the win.”
Acting as the home team in the neutral site contest was Walton. They brought their home crowd and they were able to use that momentum to strike first. The Warriors used an old-fashioned Walton drive down the field by power running the ball between the tackles on their second possession.
They used an eight-play drive capped off by a Kamrin Stanton run from 11 yards to score six first. They converted on the two-point try to take an 8-0 lead with 3:43 remaining in the first half.
That was when Tioga tightened things up on both sides of the ball, including a defensive shutout for the remainder of the game.
“It’s hard to replicate what Walton does with their cross blocks and trap blocks,” noted Aiello. “A lot of times in varsity games it takes you a series or two to catch up to the speed.”
Opening the floodgates for the Tigers offense was Isaac Peterson scoring from one-yard out after a ten-play drive. A conversion tied up the ball game at 8-8 after the first play of the second quarter.
Emmett Wood got the momentum rolling with the next two touchdown runs for his team, the first being a 13-yard run. On the first play of the next drive Wood had a highlight level play knocking over two Walton defenders and spinning his way to an 85-yard touchdown run to give his team a 24-8 lead at the halftime break.
Sophomore quarterback Caden Bellis got involved on two of the final three touchdowns. On the first drive of the second half, Bellis found Cobe Whitmore early in the possession on a 25-yard touchdown pass.
On the last score of the day for Tioga, Bellis out ran the entire Walton defense on his way to a 72-yard scamper in the fourth quarter. The touchdowns were sandwiched by Wood’s final touchdown, which was a 19-yard run.
“Caden was impressive on some runs tonight, but I was really impressed with the way he stepped in the pocket, which allowed him to make some good throws down the field,” added Aiello.
Bellis finished with five rushes for 166 yards on the ground. Through the air, he was able to tally 99 yards on two completed passes, accounting for 265 yards of total offense. Wood accounted for 152 yards rushing on nine carries and a trio of touchdowns.
Sophomore receiver Evan Sickler had one catch for 74 yards while his teammates Drew Macumber and Gavin Godfrey had 26 and 11 yards, respectively.
Tioga (3-0) will now have a short week with four days of practice before they get perhaps their toughest test of the season in the undefeated Delhi Bulldogs. That game will be on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. on the road.
“We’ll have four days to prepare which is good, but we’re not going to have any days off this week so we’ll have to approach it a little differently and make sure we’re fresh and ready to go for Saturday,” Aiello said.
