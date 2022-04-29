APALACHIN — The Waverly girl’s golf team beat Spencer-Van Etten and Vestal in a match at Apalachin Golf Course on Thursday.

Waverly finished with a 242, SV-E had a 266 and Vestal’s team is incomplete.

Waverly was led by Breanne Robinson who posted a 48.

Lauryn DeLill was next for Waverly with a 54.

Sophia Sileo and Addison Hunt rounded out Waverly’s scores with a 64 and 76, respectively.

Lauren Gillette shot a team-best 59 for S-VE, and Ashlynd Goodrich had a 63.

Gwen Shaw posted a 70 and Annika Walle had a 74 to round off the scoring for S-VE.

Also starting for SVE was Emma Veasey with an 84.

Vestal’s Allison Yoon took home medalist honors with a 44. Jaelyn Wiggins was Vestal’s only other golfer, and she shot a 54.

S-VE will host Odessa-Montour at 3:45 p.m. today, and Waverly will travel to Lansing on May 2.

Recommended for you

Load comments