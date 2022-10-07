Lady Wildcats fall to Wellsboro

ATHENS — The Athens Lady Wildcats volleyball team fell to Wellsboro 3-1 on Thursday to fall to 5-6 on the 2022 season.
Though Athens fell 3-1, the match was much closer than the set score suggests.
Wellsboro would take the first set 29-27 before Athens tied things up with a 25-22 win in set two.
Wellsboro would go on to win the next two sets by scores of 25-17 and 26-24 to pull off the 3-1 victory.
Athens was paced by an impressive night from libero Ella Coyle who had 30 total digs on the night.
Jenny Ryan had a strong night with five assists, while adding five aces, six kills and 23 digs.
Kassie Babcock recorded four kills and 17 digs, Cailin McDaniel had four aces, Cassy Friend added seven kills, Audrey Clare recorded six kills and 15 digs and Keaton Wiles had a team-high nine kills.
Athens will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host the NTL Large School leading NP-Liberty Lady Mounties at 7:30 p.m.
Waverly 3, Newfield 0
WAVERLY — The Waverly Lady Wolverines volleyball team picked up another win on Thursday as they took down Newfield emphatically in a 3-0 sweep.
Waverly won all three sets by double-digit points and opened things up with a commanding 25-5 win.
In the second set — Newfield would put up a better fight — but Waverly still won by 10 points by a score of 25-15.
Waverly would end the match the same way they started it — with a lopsided victory — and took the set 25-6 to complete the sweep.
The Waverly serving continued to be dominant in the win, as they racked up 27 aces in just three sets.
They were led by a stellar serving night from Brilynn Belles who recorded a match-high nine aces to go with her three kills and eight digs.
Machaela Lauper added five aces and eight assists, Peyton Shaw notched two aces and five kills, Lillie Kirk added three aces, four kills, and five digs, Maddy Olmstead chipped ni five aces and five digs, and Maddie Famham had three aces as well.
Waverly will be back on the court at the Windsor Volleyball Invitational on Saturday.
Williamson 3, Sayre 1
SAYRE – The Sayre volleyball team continues to search for their first victory as they fell 3-1 to Williamson on Thursday.
Williamson would take the first two sets of the match by double-digit scores of 25-12 and 25-11 to put Sayre down 2-0.
The Lady Redskins battled back in set three, winning 25-20 to force a fourth set.
But Williamson would get back on track and take home another double-digit win by a score of 25-11 to capture the win and push Sayre to 0-11.
Sayre was led by Gabrielle Shaw who notched seven kills, one ace, one block, and one dig.
Makenna Garrison recorded six aces and 31 digs, Elizabeth Boyle and Aliyah Rawlings added 22 digs, and Maddison Belles recorded 16 digs and two kills.
Sayre is back on the court on Saturday when they travel to Westfield to take on the Cowanesque Valley Lady Indians at 2:30 p.m.
