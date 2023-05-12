SALISBURY, Md. — Two Athens youth wrestlers competed and placed at last weekend’s Middle Atlantic Wrestling Association (MAWA) Eastern National Championships in Salisbury, Maryland.
Athens Silas Bennett went 4-1 over the two days and claimed third place in the Midget 70-pound weight class, while teammate Kruze Payne went 2-2 and placed seventh in the Midget 85-pound weight class.
Bennett got things started in Saturday’s Round of 16 with a 10-0 major decision over NJ opponent Luke Longo. Bennett kept things rolling in the quarterfinals defeating 2023 Keystone State Champion (8U 67 pounds) Gus Engelman (Mountaintop, Pa.) by decision 7-0, the win advanced Bennett into Sunday’s semifinals.
Kruze Payne entered as the Northern Regional champion and after a first-round bye, lost his quarterfinal bout to Owen Wysocki (Hanover, Pa.). Payne bounced back strong in the consolation “blood round” with a second period fall over Evan Ross (South Abington, Pa.) to conclude Day 1 and guarantee top eight finishes and “All-American” status for both Payne and Bennett.
In Sunday’s semifinal, Bennett squared off with Southern Regional Champion Avery Haber, a youth state champion from Maryland. Bennett got off to a quick start with two early takedowns, but while leading 4-1 in the second period was caught and pinned in a “defensive pin” situation while locked in a cradle.
Bennett bounced back quickly in the consolation semifinal with a 13-5 major decision win over 2023 NUWAY State Champion Kaleb Pollock (Baldwinsville, NY). In the third-place match, Bennett completed his comeback run winning a hard-fought match over Elijah Santiago (Allentown, Pa.) by decision 4-2.
“Silas had an outstanding tournament. He showed up ready to wrestle and had some really strong results. While he had his eyes set on the ultimate prize, he showed tremendous heart and maturity to be able to bounce back after the semifinal result and finish the way that he did,” said coach Travis Bennett.
Payne started off Sunday’s action dropping a tough consolation semifinal match by decision 7-4 to Ryker Lowe (New Bloomfield, Pa.). Payne then capped things off with an 8-0 major decision win in the seventh-place match against Julian Altiery (Reedsville, Pa.).
“Kruze has been extremely dedicated to the sport and putting in the time this year. I think he gained some great experience on a big stage and took some things away from it that will make him better. But seeing him come down here and achieve his goal of hitting the podium and getting that All American plaque was special,” coach Bennett said.
Liam Warner also competed for Athens in the Junior 66-pound weigh class. Warner finished 1-2 on the weekend.
