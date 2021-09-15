WESTFIELD — Kannon VanDuzer earned medalist homnors with an 80 and Colton Watkins shot an 87 as Sayre defeate the field in Tuesday’s Northern Tier League golf match at River Valley Golf Vlub.
The Redskins finished with a team score of 365, 10 strokes better than second place Wellsboro. Wyalusing was third with a 381, followed by Athens with a 400, Towanda with a 404. Cowanesque Valley with a 427 and North Penn/Mansfield with a 431.
The six wins give Sayre a league-best 15-3 record. Second percentage points behind at 19-4 is Wellsboro. Wyalsuing and Athens are tied for thirs at 16-7, with Towanda (7-16), C.V. (5-18) and North Penn/Mansfield rounding out the field.
VanDuzer had birdies on the first and 15th holes to lead Sayre’s chatge. Dom Fabbri scored with a 95 and Dylan Seck had a 103.
Wellsboro was led by Hannalee Cleveland with an 89 and four Hornets broke 100. Andrew Merriman had a 94, Blake Hamblin carded a 95 and Hayden Zuchowski had a 97.
Wyalusing also had four players break 100 led by Nick Salaman and Kaeden Kusmierz woth matching 94s. Grady Cobb added a 96 and Trehnon Hugo had a 97.
Athens was paced by Evan Cooper, whose 88 featured a birdie on the 15th hole. Dylan Saxon had a 98, Keaton Sinsabaugh scored with a 106 and the Wildcats has their choice of Lucas Kraft and Nick Jacob, who each carded a 108.
Garrett Chapman led Towanda with a 90 and Ryan Elliot had a 93.
Cowanesque Valley was led by Jordan Vargeson with a 94; and North Penn/Mansfield had Andrew Green shoot an 87 and Adynn Wheeland finished with a 97.
The league will reconvene on Wednesay at 1:30 p.m. at Towanda Golf Club.
