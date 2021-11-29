CICERO, N.Y. – The last time the Maine-Endwell Spartans played in a state-semifinal game at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, they lost to South Park in 2015. That snapped the longest winning streak in New York state football history at 62 games.
On Saturday, they had a chance to right the ship. They did more than that with a crushing 41-8 win over No. 2 in the state, WNY Maritime from Section VI. Maine-Endwell senior Mike Mancini took over the game with five total touchdowns to help his team advance to the state championship game.
“In 2015, we had the streak, and then we lost it,” said Mancini. “It kind of died down for a bit and we haven’t been back here since then, but I’m glad to be a part of this team and bring this tradition back to Maine-Endwell.”
Mancini got things going after a slow start with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter. He broke off a big run on a quarterback keeper to bring it 41 yards to the house. He would score two more touchdowns from 78 yards and 77 yards, respectively.
His other two touchdowns came in the passing game; he tossed a 60-yard pass to Aidan Mchugh and another from 16 yards out to Donovan Hamer. Ethan Sadler scored the only other touchdown on the ground for the Spartans on a 20-yard run.
Mancini finished with 168 yards on the ground on just six carries. Through the air he piled up 76 yards on just two completions and three attempts. He also had a 77-yard kickoff return as well as 36 yards on an interception return for a grand total of 357 all-purpose yards.
“Our ultimate goal from the beginning was to play in the dome,” noted Maine-Endwell head coach Matt Gallagher. “We have to just go finish this off and these guys aren’t satisfied yet. They want to go out and win the whole thing.”
Maine-Endwell will return to the dome on Saturday for a noon kickoff for a shot at another state title. They will take on Pleasantville from Section I, who beat Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk by a score of 15-7 on Saturday.
