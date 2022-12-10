TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers basketball team opened their season with a dominant effort at home against the Spencer-Van Etten Panthers, and used a 15-0 run to open the game and never looked back on their way to a 61-16 win.
Though it was a big win, some early season kinks showed in the Tioga unit with a limited preseason, with many of their players being part of the State Championship football run that just ended last weekend.
“That was my main concern coming in,” Card said. “That’s what we focused on all week in practice. I know basketball shape and football shape are two different things. We worked on a lot of running and shooting this week. So we got conditioned up.”
Evan Sickler opened the game on fire and was unstoppable getting to the rim — netting 12 points in the opening quarter to get his team off to a quick start.
The Tigers would open the game with a press defense — that saw them get a lot of easy buckets in transition, which helped fuel them to victory with some rust from it being their first contest.
“I think our press helped give our confidence up,” Tioga Head Coach Brian Card said. “We haven’t seen any live action, this was the first one. I got seven kids that played football, so I had three kids in the preseason. But when they see layups going in after a press, it helps with our confidence offensively.”
The three-point shooting took over in the second, with the Tigers knocking down three triples and Nick Guiles-Vought connecting on two as they rode a 39-13 advantage into the second half.
With seven players on the roster coming from the Tioga football teams’ State Championship run, they would slow down in the second half but leaned on their ferocious defense to hold the Panthers to just three points in the final two quarters and cruised to a 61-16 win.
Though it was a dominant win for the Tigers, there was some clear rust for the group in their first game.
But despite the rust, Tioga leaned on their superior size and athleticism to take over the game and move to 1-0 in the 2022 season.
“These guys are coming off winning a football state championship as juniors,” Card said. “They understand how they need to work in practice to win games. It’s going to be the same attitude as football. We gotta take it one game at a time.”
Leading the way for Tioga was Sickler — who netted a game-high 20 points, and found his way to the bucket with ease throughout the night and connected on 10 two-point field goals.
Valentino Rossi also had a big night in the paint, and the imposing player netted 16 points and made life impossible for S-VE in the paint.
Ethan Perry added nine points on three triples, Guiles-Vought added eight points with two threes, and both Karson Sindoni and Ethan Landmesser scored four in a solid effort for the Tigers to begin their season.
For S-VE, it was a struggle to get anything easy on offense with the size and speed of the Tigers unit but were paced by Jason Stahl, who had five points.
Nathan Gillette added four points, Cody Sayre netted three points, and Pavel Jofre scored two.
Next up for Tioga is Odessa-Montour — which currently sit with an 0-2 record.
Tioga will travel to take on the Grizzlies next Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Spencer-Van Etten will look to improve on their 0-3 record on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as well when they travel to Elmira to take on Edison.
