Waverly — Waverly hosted Athens for the first-ever girls wrestling dual meet in New York’s Section IV. In front of a packed house, both teams displayed grit and technique. But, Athens won most of the head-to-head bouts to win the match 42-24.
Waverly coach Justin Wolcott expressed pride in bringing more girls wrestling to the Valley.
“Awesome, I couldn’t be happier to be a part of it. We haven’t seen a crowd like this in years,” Wolcott said.
Athens’ coach Jay White echoed Wolcott’s sentiments.
“It was nice to have the youth, the girls and the boys to follow. There was a good crowd here. It was exciting. There was lots of nice matches,” White said.
With the first match, Athens took the lead courtesy of a forfeit to Brooke Wheeler at 107.
Aniah Kolesar picked up a first period fall for the Wildcats at 114 pounds.
Veteran wrestler Layla Bennett wasted little time in pulling her opponent to the mat. She moved quickly to an arm bar and got the fall for Athens at 120.
Mary Henry kept momentum with Athens, picking up a forfeit at 126.
At 132, Athens’ Hannah Rathbun snapped her opponent to the mat, turned her twice and got the fall.
Waverly’s Lily Sickler ended the Wildcat run at 138. Trailing 3-0 after a period, Sickler chose down to start the second. A quick reversal put Sickler on top and she went to work. She turned her opponent twice and got the fall for her first career victory.
Sickler explained that being down early does not phase her.
“I really like to feel it out first period. That’s kind of my mindset. I like to feel them out first and base my plans off that,” Sickler said.
Memphis Paul picked up a forfeit to push the Athens lead to 36-6.
Athens’ Abby Wagner squared off against Waverly’s Selina in the final head-to-head bout of the night. Wagner gave up a penalty point in the first. Down 1-0, Wagner escaped to start the second. She used a takedown to half to build a 5-1 lead. She needed one more turn to get the fall.
The Wolverines closed out the scoring with Lizzie Robinson and Mackenzie LaForest picking up forfeits.
