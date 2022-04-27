ODESSA — In the second game of a back-to-back home-and home series with Odessa-Montour, Tioga got a no-hit performance from Erin Luther on the way to 19-1 softball win on Tuesday.
Luther struck out 15 and walked five with one of the walks and an error accounting for the unearned run she allowed.
Tioga ended any possible suspense early, scoring five times in the first inning of the five-inning contest, and eight more runs in the second.
Things turned Tioga’s way right out of the gate. Abby Foley started with a bunt single, stole second and went to third on a passed ball before RaeAnne Feeko delivered an RBI single. M.J. Thetga added another RBI single and yielded the base paths to courtesy runner Megan Shumway. Luther then ripped an RBI triple — all before the first out of the game. — and scored on the throw. Three batters later, Austyn Vance tripled and scored on the throw for the 5-0 lead.
Luther not only took care of business in the circle; she was also hot at the plate. Luther had a homer, triple and single — ending the game a double shy of the cycle — with three RBI and three runs. Felicia Lantz had two Tioga hits including a home run with four RBI and a ruin scored; and Foley had a pair of singles with two runs
Vance’s lone hit was the first inning triple and she ended with one RBI and three runs; Alissa Hine had a double and two RBI; Thetga added two RBI and a run to her single; Feeko had one run and an RBI to go with her base knock; Julis Bellis had a single and three runs; Molly Bombard had a single, two runs and one RBI; and Shumway had a hit and three runs.
Tioga will visit Spencer-Van Etten this afternoon.
Monday
Tioga 23, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA CENTER — Pitcher Alissa Hine tossed a one-hit five-inning shutout and joined her teammates in a 21-hit barrage at the plate as Tioga rolled past Odessa-Montour 23-0 in IAC softball pay Monday.
Up 4-0 after an inning, Tioga added 18 runs in the second inning to put the game away.
M.J. Thetga led Tioga with a 5-for-5 day that included a triple, four RBI and a run. Austyn Vance had three hits, including a double, three RBI and two runs; RaeAnne Feeko added two hits, one a triple, two RBI and four runs; Abby Foley contributed three hits, three runs and one RBI; and Hine, who had six strikeouts and one walk in the circle, added two hits, one a double, three RBI and two runs.
In addition, Felicia Lantz had a double and two runs, with Erin Luther, Molly Bombard and Megan Shumway adding a hit and two runs each.
