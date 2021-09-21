Tuesday, Sept. 21Girls Swimming
Waverly 96, Dryden 69
Cross CountryGirls
Canton 12, Sayre 24 Athens 24, Towanda 31 Wyalusing 27, Athens 29 Wyalusing 20, Towanda 35 Newark Valley 25, Edison 43, Tioga 69, Notre Dame inc. Boys Newark Valley 28, Tioga 49, Notre Dame inc., Edison inc. Canton 15, Sayre 50 Athens 19, Towanda 40 Athens 25, Wyalusing 30 Wyalusing 25, Towanda 30
Boys Soccer
SVEC 3, Waverly 0 Wellsboro 5, Athens 3
Volleyball
Athens 3, Sayre 0
———Wednesday, Sept. 22Girls Soccer
SVEC at Waverly, 7 p.m. (Dave) Wellsboro at Athens, 5:30 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.