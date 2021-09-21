Tuesday, Sept. 21Girls Swimming

Waverly 96, Dryden 69

Cross CountryGirls

Canton 12, Sayre 24 Athens 24, Towanda 31 Wyalusing 27, Athens 29 Wyalusing 20, Towanda 35 Newark Valley 25, Edison 43, Tioga 69, Notre Dame inc. Boys Newark Valley 28, Tioga 49, Notre Dame inc., Edison inc. Canton 15, Sayre 50 Athens 19, Towanda 40 Athens 25, Wyalusing 30 Wyalusing 25, Towanda 30

Boys Soccer

SVEC 3, Waverly 0 Wellsboro 5, Athens 3

Volleyball

Athens 3, Sayre 0

———Wednesday, Sept. 22Girls Soccer

SVEC at Waverly, 7 p.m. (Dave) Wellsboro at Athens, 5:30 p.m. Tioga at Watkins Glen, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Newark Valley at S-VE, 7 p.m. Tioga at Waverly, 6:30 p.m.

