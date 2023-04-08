Morning Times 2022-23 Winter Sports All-Stars editor editor Apr 8, 2023 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly’s Joey Tomasso flies to the hoop during a game this past season. Tomasso has been named the Morning Times Boys Basketball MVP. Times File Photo Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook puts up a shot during a playoff game against Owego. Westbrook has been selected as the Morning Times Girls Basketball MVP. Times File Photo Ousmane Duncanson Times File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball All-StarsMVP: Waverly’s Joey TomassoOffensive Player of the Year: Sayre’s Jackson HubbardDefensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Kolsen KeathleyRookie of the Year: Waverly’s Jake VanHoutenCoaching Staff of the Year: Tioga TigersAll-StarsAthens’ Mason ListerTioga’s Evan SicklerTioga’s Valentino RossiWaverly’s Jay PipherSayre’s Nick Pellicano———Girls Basketball All-StarsMVP: Waverly’s Kennedy WestbrookOffensive Player of the Year: Athens’ Karlee BartlowDefensive Player of the Year: Waverly’s Addison WestbrookRookie of the Year: Sayre’s Kaitlyn SuttonCoaching Staff of the Year: Waverly Lady WolverinesAll-StarsAthens’ Addy WheelerWaverly’s Peyton ShawTioga’s Reese HoweyWaverly’s Peyton RobinsonS-VE’s Abby Bunce———Wrestling All-StarsWrestler of the Year: Tioga’s Ousmane DuncansonRookie of the Year: Waverly’s Matthias WellesCoaching Staff of the Year: Tioga TigersAll-StarsAthens’ Cooper RobinsonAthens’ Jake CourtneyAthens’ Josh NittingerTioga’s Logan BellisTioga’s Jayden DuncansonTioga’s Caden BellisTioga’s Gianni SilvestriTioga’s Drew MacumberTioga’s Deakon BaileyTioga’s Tyler RoeWaverly’s Conner StotlerWaverly’s Braeden HillsWaverly’s Troy BeemanWaverly’s Ty BeemanWaverly’s Kam HillsSVEC’s John Johnson———Girls Bowling All-StarsBowler of the Year: SVEC’s Janelle MarshCoaching Staff of the Year: Waverly Lady WolverinesAll-StarsWaverly’s Shantilly DeckerWaverly’s Rachel HouseknechtWaverly’s Victoria HouseknechtSVEC’s Kaitlyn FloydTioga’s Chloe Gillette———Boys Bowling All-StarsBowler of the Year: Waverly’s Zach VanderpoolCoaching Staff of the Year: Waverly WolverinesAll-StarsWaverly’s Ashton PritchardWaverly’s Derek JohnsonWaverly’s Tristan CampbellTioga’s Gage CainSVEC’s Kody Floyd Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save editor Follow editor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +4 News Scenes from Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Philip O'Dell/Morning Times Oct 25, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Raising the steaks Towanda woman's death called accidental State Police: Ithaca woman abducted, killed in shootout Bradford County court briefs Shores Sisters celebrates opening of new expanded building Top Homes WAVERLY: COOPER Street, $650 +utilities, laundry on site, off street WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and DUSTIN COMICclf009 5x3Display Ad Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.