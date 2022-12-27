The Northern Tier League announced the members of the 2022 football all-star team this past week.
Below are the selections for both the NTL Division 1 first and second teams along with their honorable mentions.
NTL Large School Division
First Team
Offense
Quarterback
Mason Lister; Athens
Running Back
Riley Parker; Canton
Clayton Smith; Troy
Wide Receiver
Luke Horton; Athens
Sammy Lawrence; NP-Mansfield
Tight End
Joe Brown; Wellsboro
Offensive Line
Mason Nelson; Canton
Gage Pepper; Canton
Cameron Brought; Wellsboro
Jed Feldmeier; Troy
Kory Schucker; Troy
Athlete
Weston Bellows; Canton
Kicker
Justice Chimics; Troy
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Gage Pepper; Canton
Mason Nelson; Canton
Defensive Back
Michael Davis; Canton
Mason Woodward; Troy
Linebacker
Hayden Ward; Canton
Hudson Ward; Canton
Kory Schucker; Troy
Joe Brown; Wellsboro
Defensive Back
Evan Woodward; Troy
Matt Machmer; Athens
Weston Bellows; Canton
Bailey Ferguson; Canton
Punter
Justin Schoonover; Towanda
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback
Karson Dominick; NP-Mansfield
Running Back
Riley Vanderpool; Towanda
Caleb Nichols; Athens
Wide Receiver
Matt Machmer; Athens
Spencer Wetzel; Wellsboro
Tight End
Michael Davis; Canton
Offensive Line
Jacob Johnson; NP-Mansfield
Brennan Tayor; Canton
Josh Nittinger; Athens
Varrius Farrell; Towanda
Jared Gunther; Towanda
Athlete
Conner Adams; Wellsboro
Kicker
Bailey Ferguson; Canton
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Jed Feldmeier; Troy
Josh Nittinger; Athens
Defensive End
Cameron Brought; Wellsboro
Mason Woodward; Troy
Linebacker
Caleb Nichols; Athens
Josh Martin; Athens
Riley Vanderpool; Towanda
Brennen Taylor; Canton
Defensive Back
Will Schrawder; Towanda
Mason Smith; Troy
Conner Adams; Wellsboro
Luke Horton; Athens
Punter
Michael Davis; Canton
Honorable Mentions
Offense
Quarterback
Holden Ward; Canton
Will Gastrock; Wellsboro
Grady Flynn; Towanda
Running Back
Ryder Bowen; Wellsboro
Kohen Lehman; NP-Mansfield
Hayden Ward; Canton
Wide Receiver
Camryn Harwick; Troy
Justice Chimics; Troy
Justin Schoonover; Towanda
Austin Allen; Canton
Bailey Ferguson; Canton
Jack Poirier; Welllsboro
Tight End
Josh Martin; Athens
Mason Woodward; Troy
Cooper Shaw; NP-Mansfield
Offensive Line
Dante Stiger; NP-Mansfield
Rian Eberly; Canton
Nate Polzella; Athens
Austin Malanoski; Athens
Dylan Towner, Athens
Wyatt Gastrock; Wellsboro
Hayes Campbell; Wellsboro
Ty Spencer; Troy
Audy Vanderpool; Towanda
Aiden Miller; Towanda
Kicker
Mason Lister; Athens
Jack Poirier; Wellsboro
Jack Wheaton; Towanda
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Jacob Johnson; NP-Mansfield
Varrius Farrell; Towanda
Audy Vanderpool; Towanda
Wyatt Gastrock; Wellsboro
Trevor Ash; Wellsboro
Defensive End
Rian Eberly; Canton
Zach Parker; Towanda
Ethan Dick; NP-Mansfield
Hayes Campbell; Wellsboro
Linebacker
George Valentine; NP-Mansfield
Aiden Miller; Towanda
Sawyer Robinson; Towanda
Jackson Taylor; Troy
Clayton Smith; Troy
Ryder Bowen; Wellsboro
Brandon Jennings; Athens
Riley Parker; Canton
Defensive Back
Elias Schrawder; Towanda
Quintin Woodburn; Towanda
Mitchell Mosier; Towanda
Justice Chimics; Troy
Spencer Wetzel; Wellsboro
Kolsen Keathley; Athens
Austin Allen; Canton
Gabe Bellows; NP-Mansfield
Alex Davis; NP-Mansfield
Punter
Justice Chimics; Troy
Jack Poirier; Wellsboro
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.