Johnson City — Tioga battled Delhi for the second time in three weeks on Friday afternoon — but this time it would be for the Section IV Class D championship.
Delhi challenged Tioga in the first game, losing 28-21. However, Tioga rolled over Delhi in the rematch, winning 42-14 and claiming their fifth consecutive sectional title.
While across the border, the PIAA postponed playoffs a day to avoid the impending rain — Section IV held to their schedule. The forecasts proved true. Rain soaked the field, especially during the first half.
Delhi controlled the game early. Defensively, they held Tioga to a three and out on their first possession. Delhi shut down Tioga on their second possession as well, forcing a punt attempt after three plays. However, Tioga struggled with the snap and could not punt the ball away. Gavin Fisher was tackled for a loss.
Delhi took over at the Tioga 41-yard line. Seven plays later, Delhi took the lead when Luke Schnabel ran into the end zone from three yards out. The Bulldogs failed to convert the extra point, but led 6-0.
Delhi’s defense shut down Tioga’s response again. It looked like another three and out for the Tigers.
But, Tioga head coach Nick Aiello and the Tigers gambled, going for it on fourth and one.
Caden Bellis handed the ball to Drew Macumber, who blasted into the left side of the line, looking to keep the drive alive. Macumber popped out the other side of the line and sprinted 58 yards to the end zone. Fisher’s extra point gave Tioga their first lead of the game, 7-6.
Tioga’s defense shut down the Delhi attack and forced a punt from the Delhi nine yard line without allowing a first down.
The Tiger’s offense took over on the Dehi 38. Tioga’s run game began to establish itself, picking up 30 yards on six carries. Bellis connected with Karson Sindoni from the 18 for the Tiger’s second score. Fisher again made the extra point and Tioga led 14-6.
Tioga’s defense stopped the next two Delhi drives with interceptions. Levi Bellis picked off a pass on the Delhi sideline, and Valentino Rossi snagged a Hail Mary attempt at the end of the first half.
Tioga took command of the second half from the opening kickoff. The Tigers forced a fumble and Levi Bellis recovered it.
The Tigers scored on their next four drives. Caden Bellis scored on the first drive with a 39 yard keeper down the left side.
Shea Bailey intercepted a pass to stop the ensuing Delhi drive. Nine plays later, Macumber rumbled 20 yards for his second touchdown.
The defense returned the ball to the offense after holding Delhi to a three and out possession. This time the offense only took six plays to score. Bellis found Sindoni open in the middle of the defense for a 21-yard touchdown.
Midway through the fourth quarter, the Tiger defense forced a turnover on downs. Ousmane Duncanson and Macumber took turns making big runs. Duncanson had a 32-yarder and Macumber a 22-yarder before Macumber got the touchdown from three yards out.
Macumber finished the game with 201 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Aielllo likes what he is seeing in Macumber.
“He’s really turning it on the second half of the season. I thought the last time we played Delhi, especially in the second half, he really started to turn it on. He’s getting tough yards,” Aiello said.
The Tioga coach also acknowledged the performance of his linemen.
“We knew coming in, their defensive front was their strength. We were hard on the guys all week. The O-line answered the call and they did a really nice job,” he said.
Delhi did mount a successful scoring drive, and conversion, in the closing minutes. The drive made the final score 42-14.
Tioga will play Friday night at 5 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse.
