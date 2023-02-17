Tioga’s Sindoni to wrestle at Utica

TIOGA — With all of the success that Tioga’s wrestling team has had, and all of the individual success the wrestlers have had, there’s been nobody like her.
Tioga’s Emily Sindoni has collected accolades throughout her six-year high school career — much of which was spent butting heads with the guys. That was probably one reason why she has achieved so much in the last couple of years.
Sindoni is a two-time national finalist; a National High School Coaches Association national champion; a two-time New York State champion and was named the most outstanding wrestler at the Women’s New York State Championships this year — wrestling up a weight class — and is the number 1 ranked wrestler in the country at 122 according to USA Wrestling.
She has also won the Tricia Saunders Award, which is the equivalent of college football’s Heisman Award, for New York State Women’s Wrestling and encompasses both her wrestling and her academics. She’s also a semifinalist for both the Northeast Region and national awards.
On Thursday, Sindoni made her college choice official. The Tioga standout will wrestle at the next level for the new Utica University women’s program.
With aspirations of being a surgeon, Sindoni will major in biology on a pre-med track at Utica.
She stated that they have a 100-percent rate to get students into med school.
Tioga Head Wresting Coach Kris Harrington noted that with six years in the varsity program at Tioga, she’s the most veteran member of the wrestling program.
“It’s the first time Tioga has had a mixed competition woman see it through,” he stated. “That doesn’t come without some adversity and some hard times.”
Harrington said that there were times Sindoni wanted to give up, but with his encouragement she stayed with it.
Sindoni said she’s glad she did.
“I never expected myself to get there, even though that was my goal,” she said.
Often we can look back at a program’s history; maybe check out how the coach has done with a program; and certainly see what last year’s team did.
Such is not the case with Utica Women’s Wrestling — the 2023-2024 season will be the first in program history, with former New York state champion Connor Lapresi hired last month as the program’s first coach.
“It’s very exciting,” said Sindoni of having the opportunity to begin her collegiate career with a brand-new program. “That was my main goal in picking a college. I wanted to build a program.”
Sindoni said that she chose Utica because of the people.
“The AD and the boys and women’s coaches are all great people. As soon as I stepped in the school it was amazing.”
It didn’t hurt that, with an enrollment of about 3,000 undergraduate students, Utica isn’t a giant university.
“That makes it feel more like home,” Sindoni said.
Even with her collegiate choice made, Sindoni’s goals have not all been met yet.
“I hope to win the national tournaments at the college level,” she said. “Then I hope to be on world teams and maybe someday the Olympics.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.