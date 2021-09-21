Several members of the Waverly swim team set personal records at the Waverly Invitational on Saturday, as the team finished fourth overall with 218 points.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Nicole Bunke set her best mark with a time of two minutes, 48 seconds.

Mira Kittle, Sophia Desisti, Abbey Knolles and Sydney Rosenbloom all set new personal records in the 50-yard freestyle.

Kittle placed fourth overall with a time of 27.79 seconds and Desisti took ninth, finishing in 28.69 seconds. Knolles clocked in a time of 35.5 seconds and Rosenbloom recorded a 39.59.

Desisti earned another top-ten finish in the 100-yard freestyle, taking ninth with a time of 1:02, a personal best.

Vascoe and Emma Vanderhoof both earned personal bests in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6:15 and 7:14, respectively.

Josie Vandyke’s time of 1:22 in the 100-yard backstroke was a personal best, as well.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mira Kittle, Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen and Sophia Desisti clocked a season-best time of 1:55 to take fourth place.

The 200-yard medley relay squad also took fourth place with a time of 2:13.

Benjamin picked up another top-ten spot for Waverly in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:13.

Waverly will take on Dryden in a dual meet this afternoon.

