Several members of the Waverly swim team set personal records at the Waverly Invitational on Saturday, as the team finished fourth overall with 218 points.
In the 200-yard freestyle, Nicole Bunke set her best mark with a time of two minutes, 48 seconds.
Mira Kittle, Sophia Desisti, Abbey Knolles and Sydney Rosenbloom all set new personal records in the 50-yard freestyle.
Kittle placed fourth overall with a time of 27.79 seconds and Desisti took ninth, finishing in 28.69 seconds. Knolles clocked in a time of 35.5 seconds and Rosenbloom recorded a 39.59.
Desisti earned another top-ten finish in the 100-yard freestyle, taking ninth with a time of 1:02, a personal best.
Vascoe and Emma Vanderhoof both earned personal bests in the 500-yard freestyle with times of 6:15 and 7:14, respectively.
Josie Vandyke’s time of 1:22 in the 100-yard backstroke was a personal best, as well.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Mira Kittle, Lourden Benjamin, Willow Sharpsteen and Sophia Desisti clocked a season-best time of 1:55 to take fourth place.
The 200-yard medley relay squad also took fourth place with a time of 2:13.
Benjamin picked up another top-ten spot for Waverly in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:13.
Waverly will take on Dryden in a dual meet this afternoon.
