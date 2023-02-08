Sayre boys win first-ever NTL title By PAT McDONALD Executive Sports Editor editor Feb 8, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 The Sayre boys basketball team won the 2022-23 NTL Small School championship with a win over Canton on Tuesday night. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sayre senior Zack Garrity celebrates after cutting down a piece of the net on Tuesday night. Pat McDonald/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CANTON — The Sayre boys basketball team captured the NTL Small School championship with a hard-fought 47-45 overtime win over Canton on Tuesday night.The championship is the first-ever Northern Tier League title for the Redskins, who last won a league crown back in 1975 before they joined the NTL.Both teams struggled to get going in the first half as Sayre took a 14-12 lead into the break.The Redskins outscored Canton 14-13 in the third, but the host Warriors rallied with a 13-10 run in the fourth to send the game to overtime.In the extra period, the Redskins got a pair of big three-pointers from Mike Griffin as they outscored Canton 9-7 to secure the win and the 2022-23 NTL Small School crown.Sayre was led by Jackson Hubbard with 21 points, while Griffin finished with 11 and Hudson Trump added nine.Rounding out the scoring for the Redskins were Nick Pellicano and Zack Garrity with three points each.Austin Allen led Canton with 15 points and Weston Bellows finished with 13.Also for the Warriors, Kyle Kapichok added nine points, while Ben Fitch had five and Hunter Brackman chipped in three.The Redskins improved to 11-9 overall, while they are 9-6 in league play and have an impressive 8-1 record against the rest of the NTL Small School division.Sayre will wrap up the regular season with a game at Cowanesque Valley on Thursday.Canton will host Williamson in their NTL finale on Thursday.Editor’s Note: A full story on the Redskins’ title-clinching victory will appear in Thursday’s print edition. Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT. 