Waverly fifth, sixth graders off to strong start Jan 25, 2022 Waverly Recreation's boys fifth and sixth grade travel basketball teams have gotten off to a strong start in the 2021-22 season, combining for a 10-2 record.Fifth Grade (6-0)Waverly's fifth grade squad is 6-0 at this juncture of the season and is winning by an average margin of 38-11. Waverly 28, Athens 18Brayden Judson and Brody Lambert had eight points each for Waverly.Waverly 29, Wyalusing 11Judson had 12 points for Waverly and Brycen Fiske had eight points.Waverly 47, Spencer-Van Etten 7Judson led the way for Waverly with 23 points. Lambert and Fiske each had eight points.Waverly 41, Watkins Glen 8Judson had 11 points to lead Waverly. Drew Croft, Cooper Skovira and Lambert each added eight points.Waverly 45 NEB 13.Judson again netted 11 points to lead Waverly, and Skovira scored 10 points. Maddex Presher and Croft each scored 8 points.Waverly 40, Candor 9Croft paced Waverly with 12 points. Lambert and Presher each had nine points.——— Sixth Grade (4-2)Waverly's sixth grade club is winning by a 33-11 average.Waverly 54 Athens 27Connor Bentley had 14 points and 22 rebounds to lead the way for Waverly. Jack Pipher had 18 points and Jeremy Cleveland scored 10 points.Wyalusing 21, Waverly 18Pipher had 12 points for Waverly.Waverly 28, S-VE 6Pipher had 12 for Waverly, and Lawrence Hyman Jr. scored 10 points.Waverly 29, Watkins Glen 20Hayden Roskow, Pipher and Cleveland each had six points in a balanced Waverly attack.Northeast Bradford 33, Waverly 25Burgert had 19 for NEB.Pipher had 13 points for Waverly and Cleveland chipped in eight points.Waverly 45, Candor 11Pipher again led Waverly with 23. Hyman and Roskow scored eight and seven points, respectively. 