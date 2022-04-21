LANSING — The name of the game in high school baseball is playing a tough schedule to get you ready for the battle that is the playoffs. For Waverly, they have been testing their limits with their competition all season and Wednesday was no exception.
The Wolverines took the hour trip up north to take on IAC North Large School-leading Lansing, a contender in the IAC north division this season. Waverly found themselves down early but battled back with the bats to grind out an 11-5 victory on the road.
The Wolverines and the Bobcats struck even in the first inning, but the home team separated in the second after adding a run and holding Waverly to nothing.
That was when the red and white found themselves down 2-1 in the top of the third inning. With one out, Ty Beeman came to the plate and cracked the ball deep into right centerfield, falling just short of the wall.
That sent home Bryce Bailey and Thomas Hand to give Waverly back the lead and they would not look back. Beeman would score in that same inning thanks to an RBI groundout from Brennan Traub to give their team a two-run lead.
The Wolverines then used steady offense behind great defense led by Caden Hollywood on the hill to cruise to a six-run victory that was aided by six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
On the mound, Hollywood finished the day with four innings to go along with four strikeouts and four walks. He also only gave up one earned run and four hits. Derek Seymour pitched two innings in relief and Traub finished the day on the mound in the seventh.
Seymour allowed three hits and two earned runs to go along with two strikeouts, while Traub recorded a strikeout with no walks.
At the plate, the Wolverines were led by Hand and Joe Tomasso who both had a trio of hits. Hand also drove in a run and scored a handful of runs with four while Tomasso scored once and drove one in.
Bailey and Beeman also recorded two hits each with also each scoring a run. Bailey was able to drive in a pair of runs while Beeman sent in three.
Zach Sperger led the Bobcats on the offensive end with three hits at the plate.
The Wolverines now improve to 6-2 on the season with their tough schedule starting to pay off. On Friday, they will go up against the second-place team in the IAC north in the Dryden Lions at home.
Trumansburg 10, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2
TRUMANSBURG — The host Blue Raiders led just 4-0 through four innings but made it 7-0 in the fifth.
SVEC scored twice in the sixth but couldn’t complete the comeback as Trumansburg pulled away late.
The Blue Raiders plated three in the fifth on a Jayden Swanson double, a single by Chandler Wright, a free pass to Deegan Reed, who was hit by a pitch, and some productive outs.
That made the Eagles’ mountain a high one, but the team battled back for a couple of runs in the sixth when Jayden Grube and Nick Thomas walked and came around to score.
Hits were hard to come by for SVEC, as Trumansburg’s Lucas Taves struck out 15 batters.
Cody Sayre and Grube doubled for the Eagles, with Logan Jewell adding a single.
Seth McBride and Sayre handled the pitching chores for S-VE/C, combining to allow 11 hits, walk five and hit two batters.
Wright led Trumansburg with a double and two singles, Tyler Hunt had a double and a single and Ethan Fulton clubbed a triple.
S-VE/C will visit Whitney Point on Friday.
