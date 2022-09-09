TIOGA CENTER — Tioga field hockey coach Aubrey Worthing knew that her first year on the job was going to provide some challenges.
The Lady Tigers entered the year with extremely low numbers, but the new Tioga coach and her crew worked hard to find enough players to field a full team.
“This is definitely a year of growth. We started our season with nine players and worked hard to get to 11,” Worthing said.
With those types of numbers, Worthing and the Tigers understand that they need to be in great shape.
“Conditioning and fundamantals were our main goal in preseason. We knew going into games there would be no subs so conditioning has been a huge push,” Worthing said.
Worthing said she has seen some outstanding leadership from her returning players.
“I have some really great leaders who push the team to work hard,” she said.
Worthing mentioned senior Emily Sindoni, sophomore McKenzie Williams and junior Chloe Gillette as “such good leaders on and off the field.”
There are also several newcomers on this year’s squad. Worthing pointed to Makenna Decker, who decided to give field hockey a try as a senior, as a new player who has stood out so far.
“Makenna Decker has been outstanding as a forward wing, and we have a few other upperclassman who are first-time players,” Worthing said.
According to Worthing, it has been a work-in-progress for the Tigers with many players getting used to new positions on the field, including a first-time goalie in Gillette.
“We also have so many new faces and players who only have a year under there belt. Therefore, we have been adjusting to new positions and trying to figure out what works best,” Worthing said. “We have already had many small successes, and I am hopeful that we will have some success on the scoreboard this year.”
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.