ATHENS – After a slow start, the Athens Lady Wildcats would reel off three-straight sets to pick up the 3-1 win at home over Cowanesque Valley on Thursday.
“We had a slow start which CV totally jumped on,” Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson said. “CV played well tonight and was very determined. We needed a reality check that teams aren’t going to wait for us to catch up. Other teams want it just as bad too.”
CV would come out of the gates with an abundance of energy, and after some back-and-forth throughout would pull off a 25-23 victory.
But it would be the last win CV would capture on the night, and in the next set, Athens would tear through the Lady Indians in a 25-14 win to even things up.
Athens would once again put together a dominant performance in the third set and would win it by a lopsided score of 25-9 to gain a 2-1 set advantage.
CV would fight back in the fourth and final set, and though the score was much closer, Athens would come away with a 25-20 win and take the win on their home floor, 3-1.
Even short-handed, missing Marissa Butler to injury, Athens would step up in a big way and would receive a strong night from Audrey Clare who would record a team-high 14 kills and 13 digs on the night.
Cassy Friend recorded two blocks and three kills, Kassie Babcock had seven kills and one ace, Jenny Ryan had eight kills, Baelynn Ward added nine kills, Keaton Wiles added two aces, and Ella Coyle added seven digs and 15 serve receptions.
Athens will be back in action on Thursday as they take on the Sayre Lady Redskins in Sayre at 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
NEB 4, Athens 2
ROME – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers captured a 4-2 win over Athens on Thursday.
The win moves NEB to a 3-1 record while Athens was handed their first loss of the 2022 season.
Kayleigh Thoman would lead the way for the Lady Panthers, netting two goals and recording seven shots on goal, and was the top scorer on the night.
Both Alena Beebe and Melanie Shumway would add a goal and an assist each as NEB used a potent attack to record a total of 25 shots on goal during the win.
For Athens, they would get goals from Ally Thoman and Kaitlin Sutton and despite only recording two scores, they would also take a large number of shots on goal as their unit recorded 21 in the loss.
NEB goalie Leah Beebe would weather the storm in between the posts and recorded an impressive 18 saves on the night while allowing just two goals.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow would also prove solid in the posts, and recorded 15 saves as well.
Athens will be back on the pitch on Tuesday when they travel to take on NP-Mansfield at 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
SVEC 8, Notre Dame 0
ELMIRA – The Spencer Van-Etten/Candor soccer team picked up a big 8-1 win on the road over Notre Dame on Thursday.
SVEC would use 28 shots to net eight goals and outshot Notre Dame 23-2 on goal while Notre Dame held the advantage in corners 4-2.
SVEC standout Jacob Banks would notch a super hat trick, notching half of his team’s goals with four to help propel his team to victory.
Addison Young would also have an extremely effective night on offense for SVEC, recording a hat trick as well with his three scores.
David Vega would notch the other goal for the Eagles while Jason Jantz would spread the ball around and hand out three assists during the contest.
Noah Banks would add two assists and Darren Starkweather would dish out one as well.
In the goal, Kody Goble wouldn’t see many shots come his way, but sent away the only two shots from Notre Dame with two saves.
Notre Dame’s Jackson Potter would record eight saves but allowed eight goals as well during the loss.
SVEC will be back on the field on Saturday when they travel to Greene for the Greene Boy’s Soccer Tournament at 7 p.m.
NEWARK VALLEY – The Waverly Wolverines soccer team fell to 1-2 as they dropped their Thursday contest to Newark Valley, 2-1.
Waverly’s Griff Schillmoeller would notch the lone goal for the Wolverines in the loss and was assisted by Alex Emmanuel.
Waverly would outshoot Newark Valley in both shots on goal (10-8) and corner kicks (5-0) but was unable to make the most of their opportunities during the loss.
Newark Valley would get goals from Will Craparo and James Wales.
“Very happy with how the boys battled tonight and created opportunities throughout the game, especially in the second half,” Head Coach Eric Ryck said. “We had them on their heels, but really just some unlucky events, had 2 shots off the post and one off the crossbar.”
Waverly will look to get back to 0.500 on the season when they travel to take on Candor on Monday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m.
Tioga 2, Watkins Glen 1
WATKINS GLEN – The Tioga Tigers picked up a 2-1 win over Watkins Glen on Thursday to move to 2-0 in the 2022 season.
Watkins Glen would get on the board first with a goal in the final minutes of the first half, but the Tioga defense would stiffen up and not allow another score throughout the evening.
In a defensive battle, Tioga would make the most of their opportunities and connect on two goals in their 11 shots on goal compared to Watkins Glen’s 10 shots on goal.
Both Ryan Chamberlain and Tyler Roe would score one goal and assist the other on that goal to pace the Tigers.
Goalkeeper Jake Browne recorded 10 saves for Tioga to solidify the win.
“The team played extremely well and played extremely hard,” Head Coach Adam Layman said. “Tonight was some of the best Tioga soccer I’ve seen since I started coaching. The boys communicated great and passed the ball with purpose and accuracy.”
Tioga will be back on the field on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. when they host Charles O. Dickerson.
