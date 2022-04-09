SPENCER — Pitcher Rhianna Lawrence tossed a one-hitter and Faith Brenchley had a homer and a triple, four big RBI and two runs as Spencer-Van Etten’s softball squad rolled to a 15-0 win over Watkins Glen Friday night in six innings.
After a scoreless first, the Panthers got on the board in the bottom of the second with three runs after walks to Hannah Smith, Adriena Farmer and Caili Root.
Up 5-0 through four, the Panthers bared all their claws in the fifth inning.
Smith singled and Farmer walked to set the table. Cheyler Campbell came through with an RBI single.
After Aubrie Kastenhuber reached, an error off the bat of Lawrence made it 8-0. With Kastenhuber and Lawrence aboard, Brenchley unloaded for a three-run homer.
Needing three runs to end it early in the sixth, Kastenhuber reached on a one-out double and came around to score on Brenchley’s triple. Brenchley scored to make it 14-0 and Reagan Sudnikevich netted the 15th run after some wildness on the part of Watkins Glen pitching and an RBI single by Gillian Jackman.
Lawrence, who fanned seven, added two singles at the plate and scored once.
Kastenhuber added a single, a double and two runs; Jackman finished with two singles, a run and one RBI; Campbell added a single and a run; Sudnikovich scored three times; Farmer and Root scored twice each and Smith had a run.
S-VE will continue its season at Newfield on April 18.
