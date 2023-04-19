Hubbard powers Redskins to win over CV

SAYRE — The Sayre baseball team scored multiple runs in four innings on their way to a 15-5, six-inning win over visiting Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday afternoon.
CV scored one run in the top of the first, but Sayre responded with one run in the bottom half of the first before scoring four more in the second to go on top for good.
Jackson Hubbard led the way for Sayre as he went 3-for-3 with a home run, triple and two walks to go along with five RBI and three runs scored.
Zack Garrity had a single, double, two RBI and four runs, while Nick Pellicano went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs scored.
Karter Green had two hits and drove in three runs while scoring once, and Will Crossett had three singles, one RBI and one run.
Also for Sayre, Tanner Green had a pair of hits, one run and one RBI and Jack Ennis had two hits and scored once.
Crossett got the start on the mound and picked up the win as he went 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. He allowed five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks. Kegan Hayford closed things out, going 1 1/3 innigns with two strikeouts and just one hit allowed.
Sayre will host Athens on Friday.
Monday
Tioga 9, Newfield 0
TIOGA CENTER — Tioga’s Cam Rought and Garrett Godfrey combined to throw a two-hitter on Monday as they led the Tigers to a win over Newfield.
Rought picked up the win as he went 5 2/3 innings and struck out nine. He allowed just two hits, while walking five.
Godfrey struck out two and walked just one in 1 1/3 innings of relief.
At the plate, Rought had a double, single, three RBI and one run scored, while Tate Macauley had two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBI.
Shea Bailey added two singles and one run and Max Dydynski singled, scored once and had one RBI.
Tioga will visit Newfield on Wednesday.
Waverly 12, Notre Dame 2 (6 innings)
WAVERLY — Sean Bubniak put together another strong performance on the hill as he helped Waverly improve to 9-0 on the year.
Bubniak allowed just two runs on five hits in six strong innings of work. He finished with four strikeouts and issued four walks.
Joey Tomasso led the way at the plate as he went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and three runs scored. Ronin Ault went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, while Jay Pipher had two hits, walked three times, scored three runs and had two RBI, and Matthias Welles had a single and two RBI.
Also for Waverly, Jake VanHouten had a double and two runs, and Hogan Shaw singled and had one RBI.
Waverly will visit Notre Dame on Wednesday.
