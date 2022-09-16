WELLSBORO — The Athens Wildcats will look to continue their win streak tonight when they head to Wellsboro to take on the Hornets.
Athens comes in with a 2-1 record, while Wellsboro has dropped its first three games of the season — although those three losses were to strong teams in Montoursville, Muncy and Canton.
The Wildcats, who fell to Executive Education Academy out of Allentown in Week 1, are coming off back-to-back wins over Cowanesque Valley (48-0) and Wyalusing (55-7).
On offense, the Wildcats are led by senior quarterback Mason Lister. The four-year starter has gone 22-of-44 through the air for 395 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions through the first three weeks.
Lister’s top targets are Luke Horton, who has caught six passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Watson, who enters tonight’s game with five catches for 99 yards and 3 TDs.
Running back Caleb Nichols, who has also caught two passes for 100 yards and scored on both, leads the rushing attack with 29 carries for 239 yards and three scores.
For Wellsboro, quarterback Conner Adams has completed 28 of 52 passes for 328 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.
His top targets are Jack Poirier (8-152-2) and Joe Brown (13-129-0).
The Hornets have struggled to run the ball so far this year. Ryder Bowen leads the rushing attack with 28 carries for just 74 yards. Adams has 55 yards on the ground and Brown has run for 40 yards.
The Athens defense has given up an average of 193.7 yards per contest, while Wellsboro’s D has allowed 308 yards per game.
Wellsboro’s biggest issue on defense has been stopping the run as the Hornets have been gashed for 653 yards on the ground. Athens has run for 481 yards so far and could look to exploit that advantage tonight with Nichols and Kolsen Keathley.
Defensively, the Wildcats will look to contain the Hornets passing game, something they couldn’t do last year in a lopsided loss in Wellsboro.
Kickoff tonight is set for 7 p.m. You can watch the game live at www.morning-times.com/sports/live-stream/.
Newark Valley at Waverly
WAVERLY — The Waverly Wolverines (2-0) will put their undefeated record on the line on Friday when they host the Newark Valley Cardinals (0-1).
The Wolverines have gotten themselves off to a hot start to begin 2022, and boast a 2-0 record with wins over Chester and Owego Free Academy.
In their two wins, Waverly has an average margin of victory of 26.5 points and their defense has played lights out allowing just two touchdowns on the year, with one coming in garbage time in the final minutes against Chester.
Senior standout Ty Beeman has been the catalyst for the Wolverine front seven this year and has collected 23 total tackles in just two games while Connor Stotler has also been flying to the ball with 18 total tackles.
Waverly also has created extra opportunities for their offense, grabbing five interceptions (from five different players) and forcing one fumble through just two games this season.
The offense has been equally productive, surpassing 30 points in both contests, and has amassed 440 yards and six touchdowns on the ground with nine different players contributing.
Their lead back has been Gage Tedesco, who is averaging 6.7 yards per attempt and has 109 yards and two touchdowns already.
Through the air, Joey Tomasso has also been able to carve up defenses, completing nearly 59 percent of his passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns.
They will be taking on Newark Valley, who are coming off a big loss to Tioga which rolled them in their season opener, 34-6.
Though the Cardinals amassed over 100 yards on the ground, it took them 35 attempts to do so and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry on the day.
They completed just one pass attempt on the day, but that pass resulted in a touchdown with Joey Sherwood finding receiver Max Flesher for a 35-yard strike.
Sherwood also was their leading rusher in the loss and tallied 11 carries for 36 yards.
Last season the Cardinals finished 7-3 with a second round playoff loss to Tioga by a score of 48-20.
The contest will kick off in Waverly at 7 p.m.
Tioga at Harpursville/Afton
HARPURSVILLE — The Tioga Tigers (2-0) will look to continue to roll through the 2022 football season when they travel to take on the Harpursville/Afton Hornets (0-1) on Saturday afternoon.
Though the roster for Tioga has looked different this season, the results have been much the same as they extended their win streak to 15 games and that dates back to April 17, 2021.
Tioga has opened the season a perfect 2-0 and have been nearly flawless as they have outscored their opponents by a count of 82-26.
In their previous contest, Tioga was all over Newark Valley and scored on their first three possessions to get out to an early lead.
They ran the ball efficiently, picking up over 250 yards on the ground with Ousmane Duncanson leading the way with 84 yards on just eight touches, with three going for a touchdown.
Tioga displayed balance on offense as well, with their quarterback Caden Bellis throwing for 115 yards on 10 completions and tossing a touchdown.
The only touchdown they allowed was in the fourth quarter when the game was already out of hand.
The Tigers stifled the Cardinals’ offense and allowed just 133 total yards, with 80 coming on their final drive.
Bellis led the defense with 13 total tackles in the contest.
Tioga has now racked up 740 total yards (523 rushing and 217 passing) and has shown no signs of slowing down early in the season.
Their opponent has had a much different start to the year, with their first game ending in a 40-6 thumping by Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour where they were only able to score one touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets are coming off a 6-2 season that saw them reach the playoffs but fall in the first round to Newark Valley.
In their matchup last season, the Tigers completely dominated and shut them out 48-0.
In that game, Tioga amassed over 400 yards of total offense, with Bellis completing five passes, all going for touchdowns.
The game will kick off at 1:30 p.m. in Harpursville.
Sidney at Spencer-Van Etten/Candor
SPENCER — The Spencer Van-Etten/Candor Eagles will look to get themselves in the win column after an 0-2 start to 2022 when they host the Sidney Warriors (0-1) at Spencer-Van Etten for their homecoming game.
The SVEC team has had a rocky start to the year, being shut out by Wyalusing in their week one contest and falling 34-16 to Susquehanna Valley in their previous contest, but started to put things together late in their second game.
After failing to score a touchdown through their first seven quarters of the year, they scored twice in the fourth against Susquehanna Valley which should give them some traction heading into their third game of the year.
Throughout two games, Spencer has struggled on the ground and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry in their last game.
But they have found success through the air, with Jacek Terribury racking up 229 yards passing and has found some serious chemistry with his number one target tight end Hunter Harmon, who has 8 catches for 165 yards and a touchdown so far this year.
Defensively, SVEC looked solid in week one, allowing just 14 points, but let the Wyalusing Rams rack up a bunch of yards on the ground and control the line of scrimmage.
They also struggled up front against Susquehanna Valley, with their run game plowing forward for over 200 yards.
The Sidney team is currently coming off a defensive struggle against Dryden in their season opener.
The Warriors attempted a late comeback after falling behind 14-0 in the first half and were able to score a touchdown late, but it wasn’t enough to get a win as they fell to 0-1 to start the season.
Sidney is coming off a rough 2021-2022 season where they went 1-8 and their only win coming against Bainbridge-Guilford, a team who also only picked up one win on the season.
This will be a golden opportunity for the Eagles to try and capture their first win of the year after falling to a perennial powerhouse in Susquehanna Valley last week.
The game is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Spencer-Van Etten field.
