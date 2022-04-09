Athens softball beats Wellsboro, Williamson wallops Sayre

ATHENS — Wellsoboro took an early 1-0 lead, but the Lady Wildcats responded by scoring 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning on their way to a 14-2 win over the Lady Hornets in NTL softball action on Friday.
Leading the way for the Athens offense was Savannah Persun, who had two hits, two runs and two RBI in the game.
Abby VanFleet also scored two runs and picked up two RBI and one hit.
Macie Coyle and Mackenzie Morgan also had one hit and two RBI each.
Persun also got the win in the circle for the Lady Wildcats.
Athens will host Troy at noon today.
Williamson 22, Sayre 5
TIOGA JUNCTION — The Sayre softball team took an early lead, but ultimately fell 22-5 against Williamson on Friday.
Madison Smith walked to start the game and scored when Meghan Flynn hit an RBI double to put Sayre ahead 1-0.
Flynn and Hailey McCaig came around to score when Abbie McGaughey reached base on an error to make it a 3-0 game.
Williamson got two runs back in the bottom of the first inning, but Flynn’s second double of the day drove in two more runs and pushed Sayre’s lead back up to three runs in the top of the second.
Flynn finished the game with three doubles and three RBI.
Williamson scored three runs in the bottom of the second to tie the game, and then 11 runs in the bottom of the third to take a commanding lead.
The Lady Warriors added six more runs in the fourth inning.
Sayre will be back in action at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday against Northeast Bradford at home.
