Athens' Rude takes home Forbes Award

ATHENS — The Gary Forbes Memorial Award is handed out each year to the top senior male high school athlete in the Valley, and the past winners’ list features some of this area’s all-time greats.
The 2022 winner of the Forbes award — Athens senior Karter Rude — looked over the trophy on Friday afternoon and found some names he recognized. It was not lost on the latest three-sport standout to win the award that he had joined some elite company.
“It was kind of a surprise. I was shocked, but obviously I’m extremely glad that I won and it was a cool feeling,” said Rude, who was a standout in football, wrestling and baseball for the Wildcats. “It feels good to go out on that (list) and just to know I belong in a group with people like this.”
Rude had different experiences in each of the sports he played at Athens. When it came to football, his high school career only spanned the last two years — and this past year included a small hiccup early on.
“Football was kind of a different relationship for me because I didn’t play the first two years and then I came back (my junior) year and had a blast,” he said.
Rude’s senior year didn’t start out exactly the way he planned.
“I started out this year and got ejected the first game of the year, so it was kind of an up-and-down year — but it was definitely fun being able to go out there with all my friends every week,” said Rude, who was tossed after celebrating a little too much after a touchdown.
Wrestling was a different story for Rude as he put in thousands of hours in the mat room — from youth wrestling to high school — and all that hard work paid off this past season as he qualified for the state tournament.
“It was just a different mindset this year. I think I’ve always had the support around me to go that far. I just kind of took it into my own hands this year and took that (next) step,” he said.
When it came to baseball, COVID would deny Rude his sophomore campaign but he was a key contributor for the Wildcats the past two years. However, the biggest highlight of his high school baseball career came early on.
“I wish we could have taken that extra step this year. COVID took out a year for baseball but I got to play with both of my brothers my freshman year and that was pretty special,” he said.
Looking back on his high school career, Rude says he has no regrets.
“(When I was) younger, I had a different vision of my high school career but I wouldn’t change the way it went for anything,” said Rude, who said he learned a lesson in Week 1 of the 2021 football season. “If you get knocked down, stand right back up because that’s what I feel like defined my senior year was getting ejected (in that first game), and I kind of put my foot on the gas and didn’t turn back (after that).”
Rude is planning on attending West Chester University next year and will play intramural sports to start.
“(I’ll do) IM right now and then I’ll see where my heart takes me and decide what I want to do from there,” he said.
He will be studying education with a goal of becoming a high school math teacher and coach down the road.
“That’s the end goal, I don’t know if it will be around here, I’m not sure with that yet, but I’ll definitely want to coach and give back — kind of how a lot of my coaches did,” Rude said.
Rude will leave Athens High with plenty of accolades, but he knows that none of that would have happened without the support of his parents, Kevin and Dyan, his coaches and the administration at AAHS.
“I definitely want to thank my parents because they were (there) every step up the way,” he said. “Mr. (JB) Sullivan, he directed all three of my sports and he did a real good job of that. All my coaches spent endless hours, especially Shawn Bradley ... He put endless amounts of work in, him and Jay White.”
