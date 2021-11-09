Local Athletes Race at State Special Olympics Competition

VILLANOVA — Special Olympics Pennsylvania hosted the 33rd annual Fall Festival at Villanova University, November 5-7. Bradford/ Sullivan Counties’ Long Distance Running/Walking team excelled in this state level competition. Special Olympics divides athletes into divisions based upon past performance, age, or gender. The courses for the various races extended through the campus with a combination of walkways, sidewalks, streets, and fields.
On Friday athletes ran and walked the 1500 meters (the metric mile). Izaak Hobday, Athens High School cross country harrier, won the run overall with a time of five minutes,:17.56 seconds. Jacob Stiner achieved the gold medal for Division 5 with a time of 7:07.18, while Damian Smith earned the bronze medal for the division with 8:30.56. In Division 9, Calvin Briggs won gold with 8:56.91 and Jeffery Bailey took silver with 10:07.50. Division 10 featured Elizabeth Porter finishing fourth a ribbon in 9:41.84 and Anne Roof taking the fifth place ribbon in 10:51.56. In the 1500 meters walk Division 1, Parker Moulton brought home the fourth place ribbon. For Division 2 of the 1500 meters walk, Randy Fortune won the silver medal in 12:31.66 and Robert Cummings took bronze with 12:50.22.
Saturday brought runnings of the 5000 meters (metric three mile race) and 3000 meters (metric two mile race), plus a walking race at 3000 meters. In the 5000 meters run, the distance of common community 5K races and high school cross country races, Izaak Hobday again won the race overall with a time of 19:20.41. Elizabeth Porter achieved the silver medal for Division 6 with a time of 36:30.91. In Division 7, Damian Smith earned the gold medal in 33:56.31 and Anne Roof claimed the bronze medal with 38:52.06. In the 3000 meters walk Division 2, Randy Fortune won his second silver medal of the festival in a time of 25:48.88 and Robert Cummings grabbed another bronze medal recording a time of 27:04.31, a margin of less than 3 seconds before the fourth place ribbon winner. Bradford-Sullivan Counties featured two finishers in the 3000 meters run. Jacob Stiner earned silver in Division 4 at 17:34.97. In Division 6, Calvin Briggs won his second gold medal with an effort of 18:01.81.
Sunday morning concluded the festival’s running events with a 10,000 meters run, commonly called the 10K. Izaak Hobday represented Bradford-Sullivan Counties as the sole local entry for the event. Although having never competed at this distance of more than six miles, Hobday immediately went to the lead and finished first overall in 40:04.02, more than six minutes ahead of the nearest competitor. He achieved three golds in three days at the state level competition, accumulating a distance of over 10 miles in races.
For more information about Special Olympics Pennsylvania, please see their website at specialolympicspa.org.
