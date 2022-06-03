ENDICOTT — Tioga may not be sending any athletes to the New York State Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse this weekend but that can’t put a damper on the season the Tigers had.
Many of Tioga’s athletes had their finest performances of the season.
For Tioga’s boys it was a mixed bag. Tioga’s 4x100 relay team of Chris Walsh, Valentino Rossi, Matt Watson, and Ousmane Duncanson broke the school record beating their seed and record of 45.80 seconds set at the qualifier meet with a 45.79 that put the team fourth in Division II for the day.
Tioga’s 4x800 relay team of Isaiah Fore, Will Slater, Jonah Lamb and Thomas Hurd had a season-best or 9:43.08, roasting their previous best of 9:59.88 and Andrew Early beat his seed time of 1:06.34 in the 400 with a 1:04.88.
Not all season bests produced top six placements, but even performances that weren’t season bests left the Tioga athlete in the top six.
Matt Watson’s best triple jump at the qualifier was a few inches shy of his season best, but the effort that produced a 40 feet, 2 inches put him in fourth. Watson was also fifth in the long jump with a best of 18-8 1/2 and Gavin Albrecht took sixth in the pole vault by clearing the bar at 11-0.
Tioga’s ladies were more consistently stellar, with four of five having their best performance of the season.
Mariah Nichols came into the day with a best of 16.74 but ran a 16.59 to place third in Division II. In the pole vault, Julia Walsh with a seed of 9-1 but beat that with a 9-7 to take third. She was also third in the 400 hurdles, beating her seed time of 1:12.27 with a 1:10.97 and Elyse Haney beat her seed time of 13.74 in the 100 with a 13.46.
Also for Tioga, Nichols was sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 32-3 1/4.
“This has been a great year for Tioga track and field and rarely in Tioga history have both the boys and girls teams been so competitive at the same time,” said Tioga Head Coach Eric Gutierrez. “The combined team brought home a good amount of hardware this season: The boys and girls teams won the first invitational run at Tioga (The “Tioga Twisted Track Meet”), both were division champs, the girls won the South Seneca Invite and the IAC, The boys were second in IAC and Class D.
“We got 13 athletes into the state qualifier meet this year and many athletes have seen the podium at every event we have competed in this year. I’m proud of this group and they should be proud of themselves for how well they have done. We are proud to be their coaches.”
