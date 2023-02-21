ATHENS — Towanda competed in the PIAA District IV North Section tournament Saturday at Athens Area High School. The Black Knights filled all 13 weight classes, qualified nine of those wrestlers for Districts and finished second in the team race.
The Black Knights crowned two champions, Riley Vanderpool and Sawyer Robinson.
Vanderpool dominated the 139 weight class, pinning his way to a title. His head coach, Bill Sexton, heaped praise on his performance.
“I thought he had an excellent tournament, winning his second sectional title, pinning his way through to do it.”
Robinson struggled with Troy’s Kael Millard in the 189-pound semifinals but won 4-2. His final bout went a bit smoother. Robinson built a lead and then tossed his opponent to his back and got the fall. Sexton emphasized the growth in his sophomore from last year.
“He’s put together a marvelous season this year, almost 30 wins. He’s had a nice run.”
Rylee Sluyter and Mason Higley each battled to second place finishes. Sluyter got a fall in the semifinals but was bested by Athens’ Jake Courtney in the 133-pound finals, 8-4. Higley pinned two opponents before falling to Canton’s Riley Parker in the 172-pound finals.
Chase Guerin and Audy Vanderpool wrestled back for third place finishes. Guerin opened with a fall in the quarterfinals but lost in the 145-pound semifinals. He rebounded with two decisions to get third place. Audy lost in the semifinals to Canton’s Mason Nelson 1-0. Two falls later, he claimed third place at 285 pounds.
Bryghton Yale (107), Hayden Space (121) and Aiden Miller (152) wrestled to fourth place finishes. That finish guarantees each of them advancement to districts.
Sexton reflected on the day with pride.
“I am happy to be moving nine along. I am happy for the two guys who won championships. You always want a little more. But, I am pleased with our effort and pleased with what we did.”
