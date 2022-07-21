Additional fall turkey regs OK’d
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has given final approval to a measure that simplifies regulations and provides the Commission another tool to address turkey populations.
In years past, reducing the length of the fall turkey season was the primary method to increase turkey populations. But last year the Game Commission eliminated the use of centerfire and rimfire rifles in the fall turkey season, noting that relatively few hunters used rifles but rifles were responsible for about one-third of the fall turkey harvest.
The latest measure the board adopted eliminates the use of other single-projectile firearms – muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns – in the fall turkey season. It’s expected to take effect in about this fall.
Eliminating the use of muzzleloading rifles and handguns, and slug guns in fall turkey season would seem to impact less than 1% of hunters, officials. Once it takes effect, only shotguns and archery gear will be lawful for fall turkey hunting.
Road-killed deer pickup addressed
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Permitted professionals hired by those wishing to address nuisance-wildlife problems now have the authority to pick up and dispose of road-killed deer in Pennsylvania.
The state’s Board of Game Commissioners recently adopted a measure that allows nuisance wildlife control operators, who already are regulated by the Game Commission, to offer road-killed deer pick-up from roadways and private property.
Previously, the responsibility for picking up and removing deer carcasses from roadways was split between the state Department of Transportation and the Game Commission, which sometimes hires contractors to collect and dispose of deer.
Each year, the Game Commission receives thousands of calls from the public concerning deer carcasses along roadways and on private property. The agency often assigns its wardens to collect and properly dispose of the carcasses as their schedules and work duties permit, which in some cases doesn’t meet residents’ expectations.
Nuisance wildlife control operators will provide the public an additional resource for road-killed deer removal.
Pa. considers marten reintroduction
HARRISBURG, PA. — Pennsylvania is considering an American marten reintroduction program, and the state’s Board of Game Commissioners has directed the Commission’s Bureau of Wildlife Management to develop a plan for reintroduction and management.
A native furbearer, the marten once was found commonly in portions of Pennsylvania, but extirpated from the Commonwealth in the early 1900s due to deforestation and unregulated harvest. Adult martens weigh between one and three pounds and measure between 19 and 27 inches, the same size as adult mink.
The Bureau of Wildlife Management has completed a feasibility assessment of marten reintroduction. The assessment considered current habitat suitability, future climatic impacts, interactions with other species and public opinion. “It concluded that based on literature review, diet studies, expert evaluations, and prior, out-of-state reintroduction efforts, marten impact to other species is minimal while impacts from other predators to marten are also minimal,” officials said in a news release.
Habitat suitability modeling shows that there is sufficient habitat within Pennsylvania for a marten population officials said. Research from across the marten’s range shows that most of their diet consists of small mammals such as voles, mice and shrews, as well as insects, and plants.
A large majority of the public supports marten reintroduction, officials said.
ATV/dirt bike law signed by Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has signed into law legislation targeting illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads.
The issue of illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on public roads has been a growing issue in Philadelphia, with instances that have included hundreds of riders in groups traveling through the city.
Senate Bill 1183 makes it unlawful to operate a snowmobile, dirt bike, or ATV on any street or highway that isn’t designated for them. Law enforcement would also be able to seize the illegal vehicles. The legislation reads:
“A dirt bike or all-terrain vehicle operated on any public street, highway or right-of-way in a city of the first class, second class, second class A or third class or a borough in violation of this section shall be designated as prima facie contraband subject to forfeiture.”
The bill would include riding on sidewalks, bike lanes, berms, and shoulders.
A snowmobile, dirt bike or ATV may be used on highways and streets during periods of emergency or when necessary to cross a bridge or culvert.
The bill will take effect in 60 days.
Italian hunting dog added to AKC
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. dog lovers, say “benvenuto” to the bracco Italiano.
The ancient Italian bird-hunting dog is the 200th member of the American Kennel Club’s roster of recognized breeds, the organization announced Wednesday. That means the handsome, powerful but amiable pointers can now go for best in show at many U.S. dog shows, including the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club event next year.
The bracco goes back more than two millennia in Europe but wasn’t brought to the U.S. until the mid-1990s, according to the AKC. It’s sometimes called the Italian pointer or Italian pointing dog.
The ideal bracco should be “tough and adapted to all types of hunting, reliable, docile and intelligent,” while also friendly and neither shy nor aggressive, according to the AKC’s standard for the medium-to-large breed.
“They’re very easy to live with and be around, and yet it’s like a light switch – when it’s time to jump in the back of the truck and go hunting, and they’ve got a job, they just light up like a Christmas tree,” said owner and breeder Lisa Moller of Portage, Wisconsin.
She and husband Dale relied on Labrador retrievers as pheasant-hunting helpers before a friend introduced them to a bracco about five years ago. The couple was quickly struck by the dog’s methodical hunting style in the field and affectionate nature at home.
The dogs – the proper plural is “bracchi Italiani” – have a deep bark and readily deploy it on spotting backyard wildlife, so “they may not be the right dog for everybody,” Moller noted.
