ALBANY — New York big game hunters will be required to wear fluorescent orange or pink under a regulations change approved for the 2021-22 seasons.
Previously, the state had encouraged but not mandated the use of blaze orange or pink.
“Most two-party hunting-related shooting incidents in New York involve a hunter victim who was not wearing fluorescent orange or pink clothing. Similar fluorescent orange requirements exist in most states,” state Department of Environmental Conservation officials said in a news release announcing the change.
The state also expanded legal hunting hours to a half hour before sunrise to a half hour after sunset, a move in line with 46 of the 50 states, including neighboring Pennsylvania.
New York also established a nine-day (Sept. 11-19), antlerless deer-only firearms season for whitetails in 13 wildlife management units where deer numbers are spiraling out of control. None of the units involved in the change are located in Tioga or Chemung counties.
The changes were part of the state’s updated Deer Management Plan, which was approved in June following a lengthy public comment period.
