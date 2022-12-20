SAYRE — The Sayre Lady Redskins basketball team nearly captured their first win of the 2022 season on Saturday, but ultimately fell short to Wellsboro by a score of 32-29.
Both teams hung close throughout the first half, with Sayre trailing just 15-14 at the break.
Wellsboro extended their lead to two points in the third quarter before holding on in the fourth with an 8-7 advantage to pick up the win over Sayre.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton who netted a team-high 12 points.
Both Lizzy Shaw and Rylee Lantz added six points, Gabby Shaw scored four points, and Meghan Flynn scored one point.
Sayre will continue to look for their first win of the year tonight when they travel to Rome to take on the Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers at 6 p.m.
Newfield 42, Tioga 33
NEWFIELD — The Tioga Lady Tigers basketball team traveled to take on Newfield on Saturday and dropped the contest 42-33 despite a furious fourth-quarter charge.
Newfield jumped all over the Lady Tigers in the first half — building a 24-11 advantage at the break. They continued to extend their lead in the third with a 15-8 scoring advantage before the Tioga offense started to click in the fourth.
Tioga outscored Newfield 14-3 in the final frame led by a seven-point quarter by RaeAnne Feeko.
It wouldn’t be enough to turn the tables as the Lady Tigers fell by a final count of 42-33.
Reese Howey was the top bucket-getter for Tioga with 18 points, while Feeko added nine.
Elyse Haney added four points while both Haley Powell and Emily Bidwell netted two each.
Tioga is back on the floor on Thursday at home against Moravia at 7 p.m. as they look to capture their first victory of the season.
