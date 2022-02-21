SAYRE — The Towanda and Athens girls basketball teams met in the NTL Showdown finals last night at Sayre High School. Towanda has beaten the Wildcats twice previously this season and hoped to add a Showcase title to their NTL large school title. The Black Knights used a strong second half to pull away to a 43-37 victory.
Towanda’s stalwarts, Porschia Bennett and Paige Manchester, drove the Black Knight offense. However, key contributions from their teammates put them over the top.
Bennett got the Towanda offense chugging early. Athens slowed the pace of the first half. Bennett fired up the offense on the defensive end of the court. She got a couple steals to give the Black Knights extra opportunities. She and Gracie Schoonover capitalized on those opportunities in the paint.
Likewise, Athens needed increased contributions from players other than Caydence Macik. The Black Knights contained Macik from the opening tip. In response, Macik moved the ball and created openings for her teammates.
Towanda head coach Rob Gentile praised Macik’s work.
“We were trying to double team her,” said Gentile. “She goes and makes those extra passes. She’s such a smart player.”
Olivia Bartlow became the early beneficiary of the attention to Macik. Bartlow led the Athens’ offense with six points in the first half. Addy Wheeler and Karlee Bartlow also scored from the perimeter.
At halftime, Towanda led 16-15.
Gentile admitted to a halftime concern.
“[Athens] wants [the game score] in the thirties,” Gentile said. “If it’s in the thirties, it is going to give them a chance to win. If it is in the forties, I think it’s in our favor. We were sitting at 16 points at the half.”
Clearly, Towanda made adjustments. Manchester became more involved at the offensive end of the floor. She had just two points in the first half. Midway through the third quarter, Manchester hit two threes and Towanda began to pull away. Destiny Brennan nailed a three-pointer and Towanda led by eight.
Manchester took over scoring duties from Bennett in the fourth, scoring seven. Gentile revealed that was his halftime instruction. “I told Paige, you have to take over. We need you to take this game over. And, she did. She hit some big threes.”
Brennan, Eliza Fowler and Bella Hurley added key buckets to keep the Wildcats at bey.
Karlee and Olivia Bartlow battled to allow Athens to keep pace. Karlee had a big second half with twelve points. Olivia continued to get layups and converted on an and-one play.
While Towanda allowed Athens to keep pace, they did not allow them to cut into their advantage. The Black Knights cruised to the 43-37 victory.
Gentile expressed gratitude for the opportunities provided by the Showdown.
“For me personally, I think it is big game experience late in the year,” said Gentile. “I think for the girls it is exciting and fun. Our principals put on a good opportunity for kids.”
Manchester led all scorers with 15 points. Bennett added 14 for the Black Knights.
Karlee Bartlow led Athens with 15 points. Olivia Bartlow added eleven.
Both teams await word of their District IV playoff games this week.
