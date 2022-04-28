LANSING — After a long hiatus due to spring break and weather, Waverly finally got on the tennis courts again.

Unfortunately for the Wolverines, their trip to Lansing was less than satisfying as the homestanding Bobcats took a 3-2 win.

Lansing star Brian Chang rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Wayne Allen in first singles.

The win at second and third singles went Waverly’s way. Griffith Schillmoeller toped Alex Infante 7-6 (7-3), 6-4 at second singles and Ashlen Croft downed Jackson Clary 6-2, 6-4 at third singles.

Lansing won both doubles matches, but had a battle at first doubles. Lansing’s Dean Licitra and Carter Watts defeated Waverly’s Hayden Larson and Abigail Blauvelt 6-4, 6-3.

In second doubles, Lansing’s Aidan Maloney and Tobijas Rigdon topped Waverly’s Paxton Grover and Megan Heath 6-3, 6-0.

Waverly is scheduled to play at Watkins Glen at 4:30 p.m. today.

Recommended for you

Load comments