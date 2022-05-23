Other nominees for male athlete of the year included, in no particular order: Karter Rude, Cooper Kitchen, Garrett Cooper, Noah Shedden, Gavin Sexauer, Brayden Horton, Mason Hartmann, Eli Crane, William Manning, Gabe Kaufman, and Grady Cobb.
From left: Towanda High School Athletic Director Paul Lantz, male athlete of the year recipient Kade Sottolano, female athlete of the year recipient Emmi Ward, and Morning Times sports editor Dave Post.
Other nominees for female athlete of the year included, in no particular order: Hannah Walker, Renee Abbot, Emily Susanj, Ella Farrer, Alexis Frisbie, Porschia Bennett, Anneliese Getola, Emma Coolidge, Chelsea Hungerford, and Marissa Johnson.
Erik Berggren/Morning Times
From left: coach of the year recipient Bob Rockwell, Towanda High School Athletic Director Paul Lantz, and official of the year recipient Jack Carr.
Erik Berggren/Morning Times
Erik Berggren/Morning Times
SAYRE — The 16th annual Northern Tier League 2022 Athlete of the Year banquet was held on Sunday, May 22 at the Best Western in Sayre.
After the the buffet lunch, Towanda High School Athletic Director Paul Lantz presented the awards for coach/program of the year, official of the year, female athlete of the year, and male athlete of the year.
Coach/program of the year was awarded to Bob Rockwell, Canton varsity baseball coach. Official of the year was awarded to Jack Carr.
Female athlete of the year was awarded to Emmi Ward, soccer and softball player from Canton High School; male athlete of the year was awarded to Kade Sottolano, football player, wrestler, and baseball player from Cowanesque Valley. See more in tomorrow’s Times.
