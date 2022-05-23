SAYRE — The 16th annual Northern Tier League 2022 Athlete of the Year banquet was held on Sunday, May 22 at the Best Western in Sayre.

After the the buffet lunch, Towanda High School Athletic Director Paul Lantz presented the awards for coach/program of the year, official of the year, female athlete of the year, and male athlete of the year.

Coach/program of the year was awarded to Bob Rockwell, Canton varsity baseball coach. Official of the year was awarded to Jack Carr.

Female athlete of the year was awarded to Emmi Ward, soccer and softball player from Canton High School; male athlete of the year was awarded to Kade Sottolano, football player, wrestler, and baseball player from Cowanesque Valley. See more in tomorrow’s Times.

Erik Berggren can be reached at eberggren@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments