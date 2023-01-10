CORTLAND — The Waverly indoor track team competed at the 607 Invitational hosted by SUNY Cortland on Saturday— where they had 15 top-five finishers and five total winners between the boys’ and girls’ teams.
The girls’ team had a total of nine athletes finish in the top five during the invite, with Elizabeth Vaughn leading the way with wins in the 1000-meter run (3:24.30), and the 1500-meter run (5:21.18).
Also with a big day for the Lady Wolverines was Abby Knolles, who picked up two top-five finishes in the 55-meter dash (8.14), taking fifth, and the 300-meter dash (46.59), taking fourth.
Kelsey Ward grabbed second place in the 600-meter run (1:54.01), Harper Minaker grabbed second in the 3000-meter run (12:03.90), and Haylie Davenport (8:59.26) finished in second place in the 1500-meter race walk (8:59.26).
Waverly also took a second-place finish in the girls’ sprint-medley relay (5:00.47) and the 4x200-meter relay (2:01.89).
The boys’ team captured six top-five spots and three overall wins, with Micah Chandler leading the way with a win in the 55-meter dash (6.91) and the 55-meter hurdles (8.79) for the only two individual wins for the Wolverines.
They also grabbed a win in the 4x200-meter relay (1:42.30).
Grabbing top-five finishers for the Waverly team were Treyton Moore (41.14), and Carlie Larrabee (41.22), who finished in second and third places, respectively, in the 300-meter dash.
