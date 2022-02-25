Waverly duo ready for first trip to states

ALBANY — Plenty of freshmen make the New York Division II state wrestling tournament. Exactly one made it in the 285-pound weight class — Waverly’s Kam Hills.
The journey to Albany for Hills included a ton of cardio as the freshman was bulked up for football season and needed to cut weight to get down to 285.
“That’s why a lot of people don’t know a whole lot about Kam and what he’s capable of because the first time he made weight wasn’t until Windsor, which was Dec. 27,” said Waverly coach Devan Witman.
“The first day of practice he was sitting at 345, 350 so he has put in a tremendous amount of work and that’s been paying dividends for him. I don’t know if there’s been any other 285-pounder who has had to put in the amount of work that Kam has just simply to get to weight. On top of everything else, he’s just a great, great competitor and great athlete.”
All of that hard work certainly paid off for Hills, who comes in with a 21-6 record and has earned the third seed at 285.
Witman believes Hills can make some noise this weekend — even though some of his competitors may see him as “just a freshman.”
“Kam can go as far as he’s willing to take it. He’s sitting in a good spot. His first round match is probably going to be against Evan Day, definitely a hammer from Section II, but someone we haven’t seen. They haven’t seen us so neither one of them knows what to really expect out of each other,” Witman said. “If I had to guess, Evan Day probably looks at that freshman third seed and likes where he’s at, but Kam can be an intimidating 14-year-old.”
If he can get past the winner of Day (20-2 from Salem Cambridge) or John Zablieski-Ramos (10-2 on the year) of North Shore, the Waverly coach believes Hills will make a run to the podium.
“I like where Kam is sitting. If he can get past the first one, I think he makes it to the semifinals on Saturday and once you make it there, that’s the prize, you are automatically placing. Anything can happen at that point,” Witman said.
Hills won’t be the only Wolverine competing at this weekend’s state tournament as junior Ty Beeman earned the 10th seed at 215 pounds.
Witman believes Beeman, who is 29-9 on the year, is peaking at the right time.
“Ty’s a different wrestler than he was in the beginning of the season. I think Ty right now would probably major or pin Ty from the beginning of the year. That’s the mindset we’ve got to have. He’s a different wrestler. He’s been a different wrestler since we wrestled at the Windsor Christmas Tournament and anything can happen at this stage,” Witman said.
Beeman will face No. 7 Trent Sibble of Bolivar-Richburg in the opening round today.
“The only thing we know about the seven seed, Sibble, is that he beat Ty early in the season, but that’s it. He really doesn’t have a whole lot of other competition points. We know he’s going to be tough. We know it’s going to be a tough match, but he’s got to wrestle us just like we have to wrestle him,” the Waverly coach said.
Witman said that the Waverly duo has wrestled against each other a lot in the past two weeks, but also got some work in against some other talented wrestlers.
“We’ve been doing a combination. They are able to go against each other pretty well. Luckily, I’ve been able to bring in some guys working with other teams. We work pretty closely with Horseheads, you know Horseheads has their hammer there at 285, Gannon (Johnston), who’s been working with Kam pretty well. We’ve been working with Groton, Corning and Spencer-Van Etten as well, trying to get a bunch of different looks,” said Witman.
Witman has tried to prepare Beeman and Hills for their first-ever state tournament, which will most likely feature the biggest crowd in the largest venue they’ve ever competed in.
“I’ve tried to be up front with the schedule as much as possible so there’s no surprises. We haven’t changed anything, our practices have looked the way they have all year. We have brought in some extra guys, but our practices for the most part look the same,” Witman said. “We concentrate on positioning and scoring. We haven’t really backed off a ton coming into this week. It’s all about where you’re going to score your points and being in perfect position. That’s what we’ve stressed all year and that’s what we’ve stressed the past two weeks.”
Spencer-Van Etten also has a pair of wrestlers set to compete this weekend.
Senior Devin Beach comes in with a 27-2 record and will be the 9th seed at 189 pounds. Beach will take on No. 8 John Layfield (36-1) of Wellsville in the opening round.
If he can get a win there, Beach would face No. 1 Gabriel Monroe of Windsor. The two met in the sectional finals where the 34-1 Monroe pinned Beach in 3:52.
S-VE sophomore John Hammond is the 10th seed at 285 pounds this weekend.
He will face No. 7 Nick Rogers of General Brown in the opening round. A win there would put him against No. 2 Christian Solano of Eagle Academy.
