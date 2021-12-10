ATHENS WILDCATS
Coach: Shawn Bradley
Assistant Coaches: Jay White, Scott Setzer, David White, Brock Horton, David Galasso
Record last season: 14-10
Returning Wrestlers: Cameron Whitmarsh (172), Colin Rosh (189), Daniel Horton (132/138), Gavin Bradley (120), Gavin McGrath (138/145), Kaden Setzer (132/138), Karter Rude (160), Lucas Forbes (145/152), Jake Courtney (132/138), Josh Nittingger (285), Mason Vanderpool (113/120)
Newcomers: Alistair Horton (215), Caleb Nason (215), Keaton Sinsabaugh (106/113), Keegan Congdon (145/152), Justin Cron, Konnor Daniels, Landon Kizer
Thoughts on this year’s team: This year’s team is a mix of experience and youth. As always, we will rely on this mixture to drive our success in dual meets. We will need our more experienced athletes to help our younger kids develop quickly if we hope to push for success in the league and in the D4 duals. Coach White has put together a great schedule and our kids will have every opportunity to test themselves, and improve, before the postseason. The kids have been working hard thus far and if they continue to do so — we will be right where we want to be come the end of the season.
Thoughts on the league this season: I believe Canton has a group of kids that could test some of the perennial powers in D4. Towanda had one of the best junior high teams in the state last year and will challenge everyone, despite their youth. I think Athens and Wyalusing have some great individuals and could be very good teams depending on how they develop.
SAYRE REDSKINS
Coach: Ralph Warner
Assistant Coaches: Aaron Raupers, Gavin McCutcheon
Record last season: 1-10
Returning Wrestlers: Seniors Jake Bennett, Cam McCutcheon, Jaydon Gardner, Josh Wilson; Sophomores Layla Bennett, Aidan Reid, Kaidan Bennett and Nate Polzella.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Well we were excited for a good year with numbers, started out looking good we were at 12 varsity and 10 junior high out. Varsity numbers have dropped due to injuries and COVID but still have a good outlook on the year, we have some returning wrestlers back that we didn’t have last year.
Hoping we can stay healthy and injury free. Junior high numbers are very strong and will continue to get stronger. For a few years, between my club and the Sayre Rec program, we have a great younger group coming up. Numbers are looking promising every year. Let’s hope COVID lets us complete this year and give these seniors a good final year. (Our goals are to) work hard and work towards the end of the year and get deep into postseason.
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: Devan Witman (6th season)
Assistant coach: AJ Aronstam
Last year’s Record: No season (COVID)
Returning Wrestlers: Gage Tedesco, Connor Stotler, Ty Beeman, Landon McCarty
Newcomers: Kam Hills, Nico Rae, Austin Ingham
Key losses to graduation: Trevor Meyers, Kam Peters
Thoughts on this year’s team: Our numbers are strong and our drive to win will carry us through the season. Waverly is looking to be a program that will be among the top in the section.
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Kris Harrington (6th year)
Last year’s record: No season (COVID)
Returning Wrestlers: Gianni Silvestri (118, returning state champ); Mason Welch (126, 8th in state); Caden Bellis (138, 4th in state); Donovan Smith (152, state qualifier); Emmett Wood (160, 7th in state); Dekon Bailey (110); Levi Bellis (118); Tyler Roe (132); Justin Hopkins (145); Josh Snell (215).
Newcomers: Logan Bellis (102); Caden Cole (102); Jaden Duncanson (110); Ousmane Duncanson (145); Trent Brown (172); Austin Babcock (285); Tate McCauley (285).
Key Losses to graduation: Ethan Agan, Cole Williams
Thoughts on this year’s team: Right now it’s getting everyone in shape. Monday was the first time I had my entire team in the room. We have 31 guys on the team right now. That’s exciting for a school our size. I feel like any time you’re in that high 20s to 30s you’re doing pretty well. So sitting there I feel really good about that.
Getting in shape by Christmas and then when the weights drop and we start getting guys down then we can start looking at some other things. I would say Windsor, which is the 29th and 30th of December, that’s when you start really seeing our lineup kind of come to where it needs to be and starts to take hold.
It’s funny because we’re young. We’re a team of sophomores basically. But there’s a lot of experience. What they are talking about is just getting better, improving in positions they are struggling in. In the spring and summer they put a point of emphasis on attacking that back leg, so if you’re a right leg lead, attacking the left leg and vice versa, lefty getting to that right leg. I just think the goal is to just get better every day and we are seeing that right now.
It’s pretty exciting, you look at some of the live groups right now and you have three or four state place finishers in a group of four and that’s pretty fun to watch in practice.
