CHEMUNG — The Waverly girls golf team hosted two IAC opponents in a match on Wednesday afternoon.

Waverly finished with a team total of 226, second behind Corning, which shot a 205 as a team to win the match.

Breanne Robinson and Lauryn DeLill each shot a 50 to lead Waverly.

Madelyn Farnham followed with a 55 and Sopia Sileo shot a 71 to round out the scoring for Waverly.

Spencer — Van Etten/Candor only sent two golfers to the match, so they were not counted in team scoring.

Annika Walle shot a 63 and Ashlyn Goodrich had a 64 for SVEC.

The medal winner at Wednesday’s match was Corning’s Lucia Chen, who shot a 37.

Next on the schedule for Waverly is a match today on the road against Vestal and SVEC.

Boys

Watkins Glen 194, Waverly 225

WAVERLY — In the first golf match of the season for both teams, Daniel Ely led a trio of Watkins Glen golfers to break 50, carding a medalist 43 as the Senecas upended the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Luke Spahalski added a 47, Georgio Fazzary had a 49 and Andrew Hayes scored with a 55 for Watkins Glen.

Jack Knight paced Waverly with a 52. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Davis Croft and Evan Daniels with matching 57s and Joey Bernatavitz with a 59.

