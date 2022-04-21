Waverly girls golf hosts SVEC, Corning Sports Staff Apr 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 With interested bystanders looking on, Waverly’s Breanne Robinson watcher her putt roll toward the cup on the 10th hole in her team’s match with Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Corning on Wednesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Annika Walle watches her drive sail down the fairway on the 11th hole during her team’s match with Waverly and Corning on Wednesday. Dave Post/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEMUNG — The Waverly girls golf team hosted two IAC opponents in a match on Wednesday afternoon.Waverly finished with a team total of 226, second behind Corning, which shot a 205 as a team to win the match.Breanne Robinson and Lauryn DeLill each shot a 50 to lead Waverly. Madelyn Farnham followed with a 55 and Sopia Sileo shot a 71 to round out the scoring for Waverly.Spencer — Van Etten/Candor only sent two golfers to the match, so they were not counted in team scoring.Annika Walle shot a 63 and Ashlyn Goodrich had a 64 for SVEC.The medal winner at Wednesday’s match was Corning’s Lucia Chen, who shot a 37. Next on the schedule for Waverly is a match today on the road against Vestal and SVEC.BoysWatkins Glen 194, Waverly 225WAVERLY — In the first golf match of the season for both teams, Daniel Ely led a trio of Watkins Glen golfers to break 50, carding a medalist 43 as the Senecas upended the Wolverines on Wednesday.Luke Spahalski added a 47, Georgio Fazzary had a 49 and Andrew Hayes scored with a 55 for Watkins Glen.Jack Knight paced Waverly with a 52. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Davis Croft and Evan Daniels with matching 57s and Joey Bernatavitz with a 59. Ryan Sharp can be reached at rsharp@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 229. 