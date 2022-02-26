ATHENS — Athens hosted Milton in the District IV Class 4A Boys Basketball quarterfinals Friday night, and Wildcat defense carried them to a 57-23 victory.
After the game, Athens head coach Jim Lister exhorted “How ‘bout that defense tonight? I tell [the players] all the time, defense wins championships. You gotta play good defense.”
So they did. From the opening tip, Athens dominated on defense. The Wildcats held Milton to seven first half points.
Mason Lister and Kolsen Keathley picked the ball away from Milton ball handlers again and again. Milton’s passes were deflected or picked off by Wildcat defenders. The Wildcats pulled down the rebounds from Milton’s missed shot attempts.
The Athens offense needed a little time to get primed and running. At halftime, Athens had a significant lead 23-7. But, 23 points for the first half is lower than their typical output.
Lister acknowledged early offensive struggles.
“We missed a lot of chippies we normally make,” he said. “But, we made up for it in the third and fourth quarters.”
Early in the third quarter, the refs called an Athens starter for a technical foul while gathering in an offensive rebound. Milton’s Luke DeLong converted both free throws and the Black Panthers pulled within thirteen. Momentum may have been headed to the Milton bench.
With the Athens starter sidelined after the technical, his teammates responded with a 12-1 run to the fourth quarter. Tucker Brown, Lister, Nalen Carling and Chris Mitchell scored in the sequence. The run put Athens up 39-15.
Perhaps more importantly for the Wildcats, the offense finally fired on all cylinders and momentum was squarely with them.
Coach Lister expressed pride in the diversity and depth offered by his team.
“My starters, I have five scorers. Any one, any night, can have a good night,” he said. “That’s a blessing. Even our six and seven man can come off the bench.”
Athens continued to push the pace on both sides of the court until midway through the fourth when they pulled all their starters. The Wildcats cruised to the 57-23 victory.
Mason Lister led all scorers with 13 points. JJ Babcock had 12 points and Tucker Brown added 10.
Xzavier Minium led the Black Panthers with 11 points.
Athens advances to play Shamokin in the District IV semifinals. The site, date and time will be determined Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.