Bradley wraps up stellar freshman season with trip to D3 nationals

CASTLETON, VT — Former Athens wrestling standout Gavin Bradley wrapped up an impressive freshman season at Castleton University with a trip to the NCAA Division III Championships.
Bradley finished his first national tournament with a 2-2 record as he fell just one win short of earning the status of All-American.
The Athens grad thanked his coaches for the support that helped him become the first true freshman to ever reach D3 nationals for Castleton.
“It was great. I had a lot of coaches down here that really care about me and really want me to succeed. I’m very fortunate for them to be here, they really helped me out a lot,” said Bradley, who said he was happy to get two wins at nationals but he’s ready to get back to work.
“It felt good, but there’s still a lot of stuff that needs to get better ... That’s all it’s going to be, just like anything else, just like it was in high school, just like (it’s been) my whole life — keep on improving every single day. Don’t waste it, don’t waste a second,” said Bradley, who said he was planning on getting back in the room right away.
Bradley, who finished his freshman season with a 37-11 record at 125 pounds, said Castleton is a lot like Athens — which helped make the transition a little easier.
“It helps a lot. It’s really rural. A lot of really nice people that just want to help you. Great professors, great curriculum, just an amazing place,” Bradley said of Castleton.
Bradley, who won a state title as a senior for Athens, said the move to college was a challenge but he also understands that being successful at the next level still comes down to putting in the work day in and day out.
“It’s been a transition. It’s definitely been a change from high school. It’s still consistency. It’s working out every single day and working on everything that you need to work on and get better and improve on,” said Bradley.
The former Wildcat also said it’s about having the right people around you.
“(It’s about) talking to people that are there for you. Talking to people who want to help you and want to help you succeed, and doing everything it takes to be successful and doing everything you can,” he said. “I’ve been doing that and I’m very fortunate to have the support system in Castleton and the support system I have back in Athens. Like I said in high school, I wouldn’t be anywhere near the wrestler that I am without them. I continue to work for them and for myself.”
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.