Wood’s 5 rushing touchdowns help ground Cardinals

TIOGA — There are not many programs in Section IV that can hang with Tioga football consistently year after year. Newark Valley is one of those rare programs, and last spring the Cardinals handed Tioga its only loss of the short season.
However, this year’s chapter of the Tioga-Newark Valley rivalry went differently.
The Tigers ran the ball down the field all night behind five rushing touchdowns from Emmett Wood to defeat Newark Valley in dominating fashion by a score of 46-15.
“Newark Valley is a good team and I have to imagine we’re going to see them again,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “They’ve improved every single week that they have played and it’s a rivalry game and we have nothing but respect for the job that their staff does getting that team ready for a game plan. They get their kids coached up and ready to go and they’ve had our number for the last couple of years so this is a nice win just in respect to that.”
Tioga got things started quickly, scoring on its second play from scrimmage. Wood darted up the field on his second handoff of the night for a 70-yard touchdown run to put his team up 7-0 early.
Newark Valley’s defense then held tough for much of the rest of the first half.
After a goal line stop by the Tiger’s defense, the home team took over from their three-yard line with less than five minutes to go in the half.
The Tigers churned out a 10-play drive with all runs down the field capped off with a touchdown with less than a minute to go before the halftime break. That score was punched in from a yard out by none other than Emmett Wood, posting a 13-0 halftime lead for his team.
The scoring picked up in the third quarter for both teams. Wood ran by the Newark Valley defense for a trio of touchdowns in the third quarter alone.
On the third play of the third quarter, Wood broke free on a sweep to the left side to cover 33 yards of ground on a touchdown run. The next play from scrimmage for the Tigers went for 80 yards from Wood.
With three seconds left to go in the quarter he would score a fifth and final time from 16 yards out to produce his final statline.
Newark Valley scored its first touchdown of the night on the ensuing kickoff with a 92-yard return for the score by Max Flesher.
Wood finished the contest with a whopping 272 yards on 18 carries to go along with his five scores. Wood says the success came from his offensive line paving the way.
“The holes tonight were really good, and our line is getting better and better every week,” noted the senior running back. “Things are going to keep clicking like they are as the weeks go on.”
Tioga scored its final two touchdowns of the evening on the ground as well. Ousmane Duncason created space on a sweep that went 69 yards to the house in the beginning of the quarter while Drew Macumber scored from 10 yards out after producing six of his team’s seven plays on that drive to account for 60 yards.
Those scores were sandwiched by a Newark Valley touchdown which would be its last to produce the final score of 46-15. The scoring play on the Cardinal drive was a five-yard run from Gavin Mann.
Wood’s 272 and Macumber’s 60 accounted for a good chunk of Tioga’s outstanding 511 rushing yards in the win. Gavin Godfrey tallied up 96 rushing yards on six attempts while Duncanson sprinted for 83 yards on just two rushes. Bellis completed one pass for nine yards to Evan Sickler.
Leading the Cardinal ground game was Landon Spoonhower who racked up 74 yards on 10 carries. He also caught four passes for 75 yards. His quarterback, Mike Wandell threw six passes on 17 attempts to equate for 91 yards through the air. He also threw an interception to Macumber.
“Last year when we played them I think we got a little complacent and they came back and won,” Wood said. “Now everytime we score we forget about it and pretend it’s zero-zero. Now it’s just us being smart and we saw the result.”
Tioga now improves to a perfect 5-0 on the season as it continues to keep its ranking of the top team in the state in Class D.
The Tigers will finish up the challenging four-game bulk of their schedule next week when they take on Harpursville/Afton for their homecoming game. H/A defeated Newark Valley by nine points earlier in the season.
“Next week is going to be the fourth big game for us in a row,” Aiello noted after his team’s 31-point win. “That’s our third victory in 12 days and I’m glad we have a long weekend now to rest up. We understand Harpursville beat these guys so they’re going to come in confident and ready to take us on.”
