SVEC boys, girls both earn wins By The Times Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIOGA CENTER — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor cross country team had a successful day against Tioga, Newark Valley, Edison and Waverly on Tuesday, as both the boys and girls won the team competition.GirlsSVEC won with 33 points, Newark Valley was second with 39 and Edison was third with 56. Waverly and Tioga did not field complete teams at the meet. Waverly’s Harper Minaker took first overall in the girls race with a time of 22 minutes, 3 seconds.SVEC’s Isabella Matisco was second in 22:45 and teammate Kristin Baker ran a 23:12 to take third.Kirsten Garrison (25:59), Ashley Ellison (26:19) and Izabel Campbell (27:09) rounded out the top five for SVEC.Haylie Davenport (26:55) and Ally Barrett (27:23) were the other Waverly runners at the meet.Lexy Ward (28:45) and Brooke Delmage (29:35) represented Tioga. BoysThe SVEC boys took first in team competition with 20 points, Tioga was second with 62, Edison was third with 69 and Newark Valley was fourth with 83. Waverly did not have any runners in the boys race.SVEC runners finished in each of the top three spots.Jonathan Garrison finished in first place with a time of 18:29, Nathan Gillete ran a 19:47 to take second and Brian Belanger was third with a 19:55.Tioga was led by Thomas Hurd, who clocked a 20:03 to finish in fourth.Matthew Fitch (20:50) and Ethan Smith (21:26) completed SVEC’s top five.Talon Wood (21:31), Andrew Earley (21:51), Owen Seaver (23:40) and Casey Herrala (28:07) rounded out the top five for Tioga.Waverly and SVEC will compete at the Owego Invitational on Saturday. Tioga will run next on Oct. 4 at Newark Valley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Sayre man dies after explosion at water treatment facility Woman convicted in 2016 sexual assault case granted new hearing Teribury leads SVEC to homecoming win Conn. woman charged with stabbing another woman Top Homes WAVERLY: DOWNSTAIRS, 2 bedroom, Utilities are gas, $650 +deposit 607-738-8138 WAVERLY: FULTON ST Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.