SPENCER — The Waverly wrestling squad picked up a 46-30 win over rival Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Wednesday evening.
Waverly would get pins from Connor Stotler (145), Parker Larson (152), Braeden Hills (160), Matthias Welles (189), Ty Beeman (215) and Jacob Besecker (126).
Also for the Wolverines, Drayton DeKay earned a major decision at 102 pounds, and Troy Beeman accepted a forfeit at 285 pounds.
For SVEC, Shane Neal (138), John Johnston (172), Rodney Vaow (110), Kaleb Soto (118) and Kamren Westbrook (132) all picked up wins by fall.
Waverly will host Athens in a girls-boys doubleheader this evening. The girls’ match will start at 6:30 p.m. with the boys’ dual to start at 7:30 p.m.
SVEC will compete in the annual Jarvis Tournament on Saturday in Athens.
Athens 60, NEB 12
ROME — The Athens wrestling team opened up their season with a 60-12 win over host Northeast Bradford on Wednesday evening.
The Wildcats were led by eight pins and a pair of forfeit victories.
Dillon Gallagher (160), Keegan Congdon (172), Caleb Nason (215), Josh Nittinger (285), Mason Vanderpool (120), Emiliano Mallare (138), Cooper Robinson (145) and Jake Courtney (152) all picked up wins by fall for the Wildcats.
Kason Sipley (126) and Sean Peters (132) received forfeits for Athens.
Northeast Bradford would earn a pair of wins with Connor Eastabrook picking up a fall at 189 pounds and Mason Alexander accepting a forfeit at 107 pounds.
Athens will face cross-state rival Waverly today with the girls teams facing off at 6:30 p.m. and the boys team set to wrestle at 7:30 p.m. in Waverly.
Northeast Bradford will visit North Penn-Liberty on Tuesday.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
