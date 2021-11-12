SVEC eyeing Section 4 title

SVEC's Hunter Haynes carries the ball during a game against Moravia earlier this season.

BINGHAMTON — The Spencer-Van Etten Eagles have rolled through the competition all season long, and now just one team stands between them and a Section 4 8-man football title.

SVEC will take on Groton at Binghamton’s Alumni Field on Saturday at noon.

Groton is 8-0 on the season and SVEC is 7-0.

Groton beat Trumansburg 32-7 in the Section 4 semifinals, and SVEC is coming off of a 56-0 win over Greene.

Like the Eagles, Groton is a run-first team.

The Indians have racked up 2,500 rushing yards on 292 attempts.

Groton’s rushing attack is geared by Jeter Neff, Aiden Harriott and Darian Mitchell.

Quarterback Owen Crispell has completed 24 of his 43 pass attempts for 599 yards and 12 touchdowns, along with three interceptions.

Groton has outscored its opponents 378-69 this season, but faces an SVEC defense that has allowed only 28 points and an offense that has scored 398.

SVEC’s offense is led by quarterback Nick Thomas, along with Devin Beach and Hunter Haynes.

The three have combined for 1,741 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground.

Thomas leads the team with 600 yards and 11 scores on 42 carries.

Beach has run the ball 30 times for 598 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Haynes has 39 carries for 543 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pavel Jofre (32-224-2) and Jacek Teribury (18-150-4) contribute to the run game as well.

Through the air, Thomas has completed 32 of 45 passes for 689 yards and 14 touchdowns with just one interception.

Haynes has been his top target this season, hauling in 11 catches for 220 yards and six touchdowns.

Beach has six receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns, and Logan Jewell has added six catches for 183 yards and two scores.

Teribury got involved in the passing game against Greene with four receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown.

The winner of this game will be back at Alumni Field take on the Section 9 Champion next week.

