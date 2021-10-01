DELHI — Given the stellar histories of Delhi and Tioga, it’s a surprise to find that the two Class D powers have met just eight times.
Delhi won the first meeting, in 1984, by a 50-20 count. Other than that and 2009 when Delhi won 20-3, it’s been all Tioga — and many have been close. Tioga won by four in 1997 and by eight in 1998. In 2002, Tioga downed Delhi twice — first by three points and then by one.
Tioga won the last two by 33 and 21 — aberrations to the norm or a new trend that will continue remains to be seen?
Delhi is physiccally imposing up front on both sides of the ball. Tioga Coach Nick Aiello says they know what to do with that size.
“They use their size well. They have a power running scheme — then will use multiple sets with receivers in a number of different formations to spread you out. They have big-play potential.”
Aiello and his team know the importance of this contest.
“This will tell us a lot,” said Aiello. “This is a big test.”
That test is compounded by playing on Monday and having no days off. That said, Aiello added that they’ve been giving the guys some rest and that the team seems to be ready to go.
When you think about Tioga, Emmett Wood comes to mind. He hasn’t gotten the use he has in past years. Since the Tigers have many more claws at their disposal, Wood only has 32 carries on the season. On those 32 carries, he’s gained 418 yards and scored nine TDs.
Sophomore QB Caden Bellis has 253 yards and two scores on 18 carries and Gavin Godfrey has three TDs and 157 yards on 22 runs.
This Tioga team is not one-dimensional. Bellis has 350 passing yards, hitting 12 of 22 passes. Cobe Whitmore has the most receptions with five for 86 yards and a score. The home-run hitter at the moment is Evan Sickler, who has just two grabs but has gained 147 yards. Valentino Rossi has 74 yards on two catches, and Ousmane Duncanson has 52 yards and a score on two grabs.
A Tioga team that’s stoked can be trouble for the opponent. Delhi is big, but Tioga has the advantage of speed up front. This game may come down to whether size can wear down speed or speed can wear down size.
Game time is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and it should be a dandy.
