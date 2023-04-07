VAN ETTEN — Waverly used six hits, eight walks and four Eagles errors to post a 14-0 five-inning win Wednesday in IAC Large School South baseball action.
Sean Bubniak threw a two-hit, no walk gem with nine strikeouts and his team played errorless ball as the Wolverines improved to 2-0 in league play and overall.
After putting up three runs in both the second and third innings, Waverly plated six runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Leadoff man Jay Pipher led Waverly with two hits, one a triple, five RBI and a run scored. Matthias Welles had one hit, four RBI and three runs, while Bryce Bailey matched Ty Beeman and Bubniak at the plate with a single and two runs each.
Also for Waverly, Nate DeLill and Charlie Larrabee had a run and RBI each; Hogan Shaw had one RBI; and Ronin Ault matched Carter George with a run each.
Levi Anderson had a double and Kameron Smith has a single for the Eagles.
Cody Sayre, Jacek Teribury and Cameron Sinn handled the mound duties for SVEC.
The same two teams will meet again in Van Etten at 4:30 p.m. today.
Edison 13, Tioga 1
ELMIRA HEIGHTS — Edison put seven runs on the board in the top of the second inning on Wednesday, recording four of their 14 hits and taking advantage of two walks and two Tioga errors along the way.
Meanwhile, Edison’s Riley Cobb was on fire, keeping the Tioga batters off balance, fanning eight in 5 1/3 innings and allowing just two hits. Thomas Chelpick got the final five outs, four via strikeout.
Senior Max Dydynski and Shea Bailey had a single each for Tioga.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.