VESTAL — Pure offensive domination. That’s what it looked like every time Tioga had the football Friday night in the Central Region final against Dolgeville from Section III. The Tigers never needed to punt as they raced to a 50-12 win to punch a ticket to their ninth state semifinal appearance in 10 seasons.
“Coming in I thought offensively that if we could control their defensive line, then we’d be able to move the ball like we did,” said Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “Blinksi is a great back over there and he chewed up a lot of yards this year in Section III. The message all week was to try and stop him and we did a good job of that.”
Making room for the Tioga offense was none other than the offensive line, which has made holes for their running backs all season. Last night, the Tigers relied on them even more as Tioga used the run game on the majority of its plays.
“We may be undersized compared to their lineman and for the rest of the playoffs we will be, but we’re some of the fastest lineman in the state,” said Tigers senior center Josh Snell. “We just have to punch it to them and run them over on both sides of the ball.”
It sometimes takes a little bit for Tioga to get going in a playoff game, but that was not the case Friday night, as the Tigers scored on their second play from scrimmage on a 57-yard run by Emmett Wood. That ended up being a common theme in the contest, as Wood dominated the Blue Devils with his legs throughout the entirety of the contest.
However, Dolgeville answered very quickly on its second passing attempt of the game.
Greg Gonyea Jr. threw a 44-yard bomb down the middle of the field to Kamryn Comstock for the Dolgeville score. The Blue Devils would not convert on the two-point attempt, so they still trailed by a point.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dolgeville capitalized on a rare mistake from Wood as he fumbled the ball on the return. That gifted the Blue Devils the ball in Tioga territory, but the momentum quickly shifted back towards the Tigers.
At the end of the first quarter, Caden Bellis hit Valentino Rossi on a 44-yard touchdown pass to take a 13-6 lead at the end of one.
The Tigers added a trio of touchdowns in the second quarter to expand their lead, with two on the ground and one through the air.
Isaac Peterson ran the first one in from a yard out, while Wood took it to the house on the second play of the next possession for a 73-yard burst.
Bellis launched another long pass down the sideline with 15 seconds left to go in the half and it was caught by Evan Sickler for a 60-yard score.
Those touchdowns were sandwiched by a Dolgeville score as their top running back, Jared Blinksi got loose for a three-yard score to cap off a seven play drive.
Those drives made the score 33-12 in favor of the Tigers at the break.
Despite only a handful of passes in the first half, the first two quarters lasted unusually long, which constantly changed the flow of the game.
“A couple of injuries and a lot of penalties made for a very long first half,” noted Aiello.
Wood would score twice more in the third quarter as the Tigers ran just three plays in the frame, all of which were handoffs to the senior running back, The first scoring play was good for 31 yards out, while the second was from 40.
Wood’s impressive performance tallied him an outstanding 294 rushing yards on 12 carries. Second on the team in rushing yards was Gavin Godfrey who had 29 yards on four carries.
Bellis was selective in passing in the contest, but when he did he made it count. He completed three passes for 117 yards.
Rossi, Sickler, and Cobe Whitmore each had a catch for 60, 44, and 13 respectively.
Tioga’s defense also played a more than exceptional game, holding the top runner in Section III in Jared Blinksi to just 100 yards. He came into the game averaging 131 yards per game. Blinksi ended up accounting for more than half Dolgeville’s offensive production.
Up next for the now 10-0 Tioga Tigers is the New York State semifinal game.
A matchup that Tioga is just 1-7 in during its recent run of state playoff pushes. With the change in the state schedule this year, that game will be Friday, Nov. 26, with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
That game will be at Cicero-North Syracuse and the Tigers will take on the Section IV champion, Oakfield-Alabama/Elba, who defeated Randolph Friday night by a score of 28-22.
Randolph was of course the team that beat Tioga three times in the state semifinals from 2012-2014. Tioga has never played OAE in the state playoffs, and the winner will earn themselves a spot in the Class D state championship game on the following Friday.
“Oakfield won so that’s the team, and if they beat Randolph that means they’re one hell of a team,” said Aiello. “It’s the state semifinals, so it’s about preparation and taking the approach that you build up for all year long, so it’s time to gear up and get ready for Oakfield.”
Tickets for Friday’s game at a C-NS must be bought online and no tickets will be sold at the gate, as per rules from NYSPHSAA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.