TRUMANSBURG — The Waverly tennis team won both doubles matches to secure a 3-2 season-opening win over Trumansburg on Tuesday.
Trumansburg’s Drew Civiletto took down Waverly’s Ashlen Croft 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 to put the Blue Raiders on the board early.
Also for the Blue Raiders, Lincoln Brainard won another hard-fought three-set match over Waverly’s Paxton Grover at second singles.
In third singles, Waverly’s Griff Schillmoeller won a 6-1, 6-0 match over Trumansburg’s Maya Weber.
The Waverly first doubles team of Hayden Larson and Abby Blauvelt earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Lydia Eberhart and Lucy Ouckama.
In second doubles, Paige Robinson and Peytson Shaw took a 6-4, 6-0 win over Lena Eberhart and June Wafford to secure the team victory.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Thursday.
Softball
Troy 13, Sayre 0 (five innings)
EAST TROY — The Troy softball team blanked visiting Sayre in a five-inning game on Tuesday.
The Lady Redskins threatened in the first when Makenna Garrison and Meghan Flynn were hit by pitches and Olivia Thompson walked, but Troy pitcher Olivia Champluvier struck out the next two batters to retire the side.
Champluvier and Lauren Ridall combined for a two-hit shutout for the Lady Trojans.
Ridall was 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI, while Amber James had a single, double and two RBI to lead the way for Troy.
Madi Palmer had a double and one RBI, while Marlee Stanton was 1-for-1 with a double and scored three times.
Rachel Kingsley had a double and two RBI, while Kali Ayres had one hit and two runs. Tyra Williams and Lauren Reed both scored for the Lady Trojans.
Sayre would get hits from Raegan Parrish and Abbie McGaughey.
Olivia Corbin and Parrish handled the pitching duties for the Lady Redskins.
Troy will visit Cowanesque Valley on Thursday, while Sayre will host Towanda on Friday.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Executive Sports Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.