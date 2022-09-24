Waverly rolls over Indians

WAVERLY — Sometimes you look at teams’ records going into a game and make certain assumptions.
Friday night’s game between Waverly and Cowanesque Valley was one of those games.
Waverly entered Friday night’s game 3-0 and CV was 0-4 — and the Wolverines proved those assumptions to be correct as they rolled to a 47-14 home win over the Indians.
“It was a solid performance,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “It was a pretty solid performance early. I thought we executed pretty well.”
The visiting Indians took the opening kickoff and achieved one first down.
Waverly took over at its 38-yard line. Ten seconds later, Waverly was up 7-0. Joey Tomasso hit Jay Pipher on the left side. Pipher made one sick move that left the nearest defender grasping at nothing and raced the rest of the way untouched.
The Indians mounted a strong drive in an effort to answer and nearly did. CV put together a 14-play drive that took the rest of the first quarter. On the final play of the drive and the period, Carter George stopped Fletcher Good a yard out of the end zone on a fourth and goal from the seven.
On the ensuing snap, Tomasso found Pipher wide open again over the middle and the junior raced the remaining distance for a 99-yard toss, catch and run.
Then Waverly’s defense tightened up considerably and Nate Delill recovered a Graham Hess fumble at the Indians’ 13-yard line. Two plays later Tomasso hit George with a 10-yard TD pass.
Waverly’s defense gave up no more first downs until the last play of the half and the offense moved the ball well. Unfortunately for the home team, their next two drives ended in a missed field goal — Waverly’s regular long snapper, and starting middle linebacker, was out — and a TD pass that was called back on an illegal block.
Waverly opened the second half with the ball and finished off a 53-yard drive with a 29-yard pass from Tomasso to Delill. A three-and-out by CV ended with a punt that Pipher returned 39 yards to the Indians’ 16-yard line. Kaleb Bechy went around the right side to complete a 16-yard TD run on the first snap and the kick by Ryan Clark made it a 33-0 game.
On CV’s next snap, Hess’ pass to the left flat was picked off by Braeden Hills and returnedfor another score.
The Wolverines’ backups took over the next time Waverly got the ball and Payton Fravel finished off a 50-yard drive with a five-yard TD run.
Stuffed by Waverly’s defense, the Indians finally got something going when the Wolverines got more guys into the game. Cowanesque Valley went 75 yards in nine plays with Tim Freeman taking it in from the 4-yard line with 9:21 left.
The Indians needed just three plays to score the next time they got the ball, scoring on a 68-yard pass from Freeman to Good.
For Waverly, Tomasso hit 12 of 17 passes for 267 yards with Pipher hauling in four for 179 yards. Bechy had a 109-yard ground game with 35 yards on two runs.
“It’s good to get everybody in the game. I thought our second team executed well on offense,” said Miller. “They did good.”
Good finished with four catches for 92 yards for C.V. and Freeman caught one pass for 26 yards. Good led CV on the ground with 84 yards on 14 carries and Freeman had 67 yards on 16 runs.
